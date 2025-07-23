‘Longevity’ Important To T.J. Watt, Looking To Cam Heyward As Role Model To ‘Extend’ Career

Up to this point, T.J. Watt has been one of the best players in the NFL. He’s won a Defensive Player of the Year award, and he’s almost always in the discussion as one of the greatest defenders in the league. That’s why the Steelers gave him a massive contract extension. However, it took some time for that deal to get done. With Watt set to turn 31 in October, there are questions about whether or not his play is going to drop off. Watt tried to dispel those concerns when asked if he still feels like he did a few years ago.

“Absolutely,” Watt said Wednesday via the team’s YouTube channel. “Cam Heyward’s doing it going into his 40s, it seems like. In all honesty, I do have a great teammate in Cam to look to how you extend your career. That’s something that’s important to me. That’s something that I want to give to the city of Pittsburgh, and I want to give to this organization, is longevity.”

Heyward is the perfect example of a player who has aged gracefully. While 36 years old, Heyward has continued to dominate. Last season he was a first-team All-Pro. Aside from some years where he dealt with injuries, Heyward has consistently been one of the best defensive linemen in the league.

With any luck, Watt will approach the longevity that Heyward has had. It isn’t often that players, especially defenders, continue to be elite through their mid-30s.

Watt showed some signs of slowing down last year, being less impactful toward the end of the season. He was held without a sack through the Steelers’ final three games of the regular season. That led some to question whether or not Watt was worth his huge extension.

However, despite his quiet end to the year, Watt was still highly productive in 2024. He made several splash plays, showing up in moments when the Steelers needed him.

Also, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Heyward isn’t the only Steelers defender who defied Father Time. James Harrison played well until he was almost 40. Watt spent time around Harrison as a rookie, and the former Steeler could still be available as a resource to him.

Watt has had some great examples on how to extend a career. Considering the price tag attached to him now, the Steelers are likely hoping that Watt can continue to be an elite player for years to come. His career has been stellar, and hopefully, he doesn’t slow down too much any time soon.