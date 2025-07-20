Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,599)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,599 on this Sunday afternoon, I reminisce about some of my favorite player arrivals to Steelers training camp and guess who might pick up the tradition this year.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1599)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4625127699
6bc9mw6n