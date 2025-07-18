Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,597)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,597 this Friday afternoon, I discuss the young Steelers who could benefit the most from extra reps in training camp due to veteran rest days.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1597)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7118705304
6bc9mw6n