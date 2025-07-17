Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,596)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,596 on this Thursday afternoon, I react to the surprising Patrick Queen ranking in the NFL’s Top 100, putting him over Cameron Heyward.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1596)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2044657872
6bc9mw6n