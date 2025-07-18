LaVar Arrington ‘Not Expecting Very Much’ From Steelers: Organization Could Be Considered ‘Dysfunctional’

In recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t met the same standard set by their 1970s dynasty. They haven’t competed for a Super Bowl in a while, and they’ve been winless in the playoffs since the 2016 season. However, they’re just as frustrated about that as fans. The Steelers are trying to get over that hump, making a flurry of offseason moves. Some of those changes received some criticism, though, and former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington thinks such criticism is justified.

“Some would say that you could consider Pittsburgh a dysfunctional organization right now,” Arrington said on the 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe podcast. “There’s a level of dysfunction taking place. You see guys like [George] Pickens, you have the greats of the greats that are raining down on them.

“Mel Blount had some really, really pointed things to say about [Pickens] and his mentality. You’ve got Terry Bradshaw dropping heavy criticisms of how he doesn’t feel good about [Mike] Tomlin as a coach. There are guys who are stone-cold fixtures and pillars of that community that aren’t fans of what’s going on with that organization right now.”

Arrington is correct that some Steelers legends have criticized some of the franchise’s moves. Blount wasn’t shy talking about Pickens, and Bradshaw has never been afraid to speak his mind about the Steelers. He’s taken aim at Rodgers, Tomlin, and how the Steelers handled Kenny Pickett.

Those former players are entitled to their opinions. They won four Super Bowls with the Steelers, so they know a thing or two about success. However, their opinions don’t necessarily mean the Steelers are dysfunctional.

Pickens was a problem, too often letting his emotions control him on the field and reportedly showing up late to games, too. However, the Steelers didn’t let him walk all over them. Despite his talent, they traded him this offseason. They’ve done similar things with other players who cause problems, too. Like Tomlin says, the Steelers want volunteers, not hostages.

Rodgers is a controversial figure, but the Steelers didn’t have many better options under center. They want to be Super Bowl contenders this season, and Rodgers could get them closer to that goal, depending on how much the four-time NFL MVP has left in the tank.

“I don’t think they’re good enough to be a Super Bowl or bust team,” Arrington said. “Their schedule does not say that they would be winning a whole lot of games. It just doesn’t. I hope they do well. I’m just not expecting very much.”

The Steelers’ schedule isn’t a cakewalk, but it’s also not as brutal as it was last year. They went 10-7 in 2024 with one of the hardest schedules in the league. Who’s to say they can’t do something similar, or better, this year?

On paper, their team looks better. Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Derrick Harmon, and Jonnu Smith could all be upgrades. While some of those players aren’t as good as they used to be, they’re still talented and experienced.

It’s okay to not like the Steelers’ offseason. Many of their moves were boom or bust. However, they’re trying to break out of the cycle that they’ve been stuck in. If the Steelers were really dysfunctional, they’d probably be less successful. To see real dysfunction, look at teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, who are usually among the worst in the league. Things could be much worse in Pittsburgh.