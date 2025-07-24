‘Last Year Was Still Subpar’: Keeanu Benton Wants To Finish More Plays In Year Three

Anybody who flips on the Pittsburgh Steelers game tape sees plenty of potential from DT Keeanu Benton. The flashes of brilliance are obvious, but the box score often tells a different story. Benton is keenly aware of that fact entering year three and is focused on turning things around.

“Just making more plays,” Benton said of his focus this season via 93.7 The Fan on X. “Last year was still subpar for me personally…Just taking that next step and finishing plays.”

#Steelers Keeanu Benton said last year was subpar. Will be better this year pic.twitter.com/eoGWhQsWfX — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 24, 2025

DL coach Karl Dunbar spoke about several sacks that Benton left on the field in his rookie season. The expectation was for those near-sacks to become sacks in his second season, but he had almost the exact same stat line in both seasons, despite playing roughly 160 more defensive snaps in 2024. In 17 games with 14 starts, Benton had 36 total tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, his total pressures from season to season only improved from 23 to 24. Mike Tomlin often talks about the jump that second-year players are expected to make. Benton probably overperformed expectations as a rookie, but he failed to make the jump last year.

Like many players in the 2023 draft class, Benton is entering a critical season when it comes to his future with the Steelers. If he plays well enough, they should be looking to extend him with one year remaining on his rookie deal. If he doesn’t, he will likely make it to free agency in 2027 and could price himself out of Pittsburgh.

Benton’s role may evolve this year with more snaps out on the end in sub-packages, though Dunbar endorsed him as the team’s starting nose tackle.

It’s cheap talk this time of year, but Benton really did appear to show up in the best shape of his life. He showed up to camp in a tank top yesterday, and his arms looked noticeably bigger and more defined than in the past, per a photo from P-G’s Brian Batko.

Steelers nose tackle Keeanu Benton reporting for “best shape of my life” season (and he might well be) pic.twitter.com/NWu2YiUIvA — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 23, 2025

Benton has a chance to cement himself as one of the pillars of the Steelers’ D-line moving forward. His job will never be easier than it is right now alongside Pro Bowl players like T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Cameron Heyward. It’s about time he takes advantage of that to take the next step in his career.