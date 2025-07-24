Labriola Doesn’t See Ramsey As Steelers’ Nickel: ‘Don’t Know That He’s Gonna Line Up In Same Spot’

With the move to land Jalen Ramsey via trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers added a versatile player who can move all over the secondary. But where he truly fits within the Steelers’ defensive scheme remains in question.

After signing Darius Slay in free agency to pair opposite Joey Porter Jr., along with adding veteran Brandin Echols in free agency and continuing to develop Cory Trice Jr., the Steelers have a lot of bodies on the perimeter at cornerback. That makes Ramsey a potential answer in the slot as the nickel back, a role the Steelers had a lot of struggles with last season.

Ramsey could even see some time as a safety, helping fill the void after Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to Miami for Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith. As Ramsey stated to reporters Wednesday after reporting to training camp in Latrobe, he’s willing to play anywhere, just as long as he’s around the football.

Where that ends up being will get worked out in training camp. But for Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola, who appeared on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show Wednesday, he has some doubts that Ramsey will be the Steelers’ nickel back.

“I don’t know that Jalen Ramsey’s gonna be a nickel. I think that a lot of this stuff is just evolving,” Labriola said, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “I don’t know if he’s gonna line up in the same spot on every down. Certainly, moving him around would keep it not only fresh for the defense, but maybe a little more confusing for the opposing offense.

“I don’t think you want the other team to know where Jalen Ramsey is gonna be at the snap.”

As that chess piece defensively, one that can handle a number of roles in the secondary, the Steelers would be wise to move him around. GM Omar Khan to reporters Wednesday that Ramsey’s versatility is a key reason why they pursued him. Having that type of player who can line up in a different position on first, second and third down will be huge for the Steelers under defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

They haven’t had that in a while, maybe even dating back to Troy Polamalu’s time. Of course, Fitzpatrick did some of that early in his Steelers tenure, but Pittsburgh moved away from that in recent years. Now, it appears they might be trying to get back to it with Ramsey.

A logical fit initially for Ramsey appears to be as the nickel, lining him up in the slot. He has logged more than 1,200 career snaps there, so the experience is not a problem. He plays a physical brand of football, too and is an effective blitzer off the edge as well, so that fits nicely into Pittsburgh’s scheme.

Will that be the only place Ramsey plays for the Black and Gold though? That seems very unlikely. They’re going to tap into his versatility, move him around and keep offenses guessing.