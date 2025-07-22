Kyle Shanahan: Potential Steelers Target Jauan Jennings ‘Has Not Requested A Trade’

If there’s a position on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster that could use depth, it’s wide receiver. Thus, it’s no surprise that there’s been plenty of speculation regarding San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings, who’s dealing with his own contract ordeal. Speaking to the media ahead of training camp this week, 49ers GM John Lynch offered some clarity.

“I won’t speak for Jauan, but had a good visit for him, and anticipate him being out there,” Lynch said, via The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “You guys know our feelings on J.J. We love him.”

According to a post on X from Tafur, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan clarified that Jennings has not requested a trade.

Jennings has not requested a trade, Shanahan said. https://t.co/OXQPhdxSyI — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) July 22, 2025

As soon as we learned Jennings wasn’t happy with his current deal in San Francisco, rumors started to fly. Yet, most reporting has suggested the same sentiment Shanahan is sharing here. After all, the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel earlier this offseason and Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall will enter camp dealing with injuries. It would make sense to keep Jennings around.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the 49ers don’t have a timeline for Aiyuk’s return. Thus, they’ll likely seek to reach an agreement with Jauan Jennings rather than trading him.

Lynch said the team is "encouraged" about Brandon Aiyuk's recovery, but the team is "not anywhere close to having a concrete timeline" on when he'll resume practices. He emphasized that his original, October 20 knee injury was a significant one. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 22, 2025

For the Steelers, this seems to be another option off the board. Pittsburgh brought Gabe Davis in for a visit last month, but he left town without a deal. The top two options in free agency aside from Davis would likely be Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper. Both are still free agents as training camp begins, but it’s unclear whether either would want to come to Pittsburgh.

That said, the Steelers may not think they need to add another wide receiver. They’ve got to do their due diligence around the league. But there’s a good chance they’re happy with Jonnu Smith potentially stepping into that No. 2 receiver role. Smith is versatile, seeing snaps at tight end, out wide and in the backfield last year with the Miami Dolphins. Now being coached by Arthur Smith on their third team together, there’s a good chance he sees a lot of targets this season.

Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson could see large target shares as well. Austin had a solid sophomore season. Wilson is essentially starting his rookie year, after missing nearly all of the 2024 season due to injury. If either can form a connection with Aaron Rodgers, it will make the Steelers’ lack of receiving depth much less of a concern.