Kyle Long Wonders If T.J. Watt Could Be ‘Top Three All-Time’ Steeler When He Retires

Since getting drafted in 2017, T.J. Watt has been nothing short of spectacular for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Up to this point in his career, he’s done a lot. That includes winning Defensive Player of the Year once, tying the single-season sack record, and becoming the Steelers’ all-time sack leader. He’s likely already bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. However, former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long recently wondered how much greater Watt’s legacy can become.

“If T.J. Watt is still part of this thing, if they win a Super Bowl down the road here, does that launch him into top three all-time Pittsburgh Steeler because of what the Pittsburgh Steelers mean to football and their hard-nosed defensive identity and just how productive a guy like T.J. is?” Long asked Monday on his Pushing the Pile podcast.

“He never opens his mouth. He is as blue collar a football player as they come,” Long added. “In the Three Rivers City, that’s what it’s all about. If you’re going to build a statue of a player in Pittsburgh, five years from now, it’s going to be hard to argue not to put T.J. Watt on it.”

During his eight years in the league, Watt has embodied what it means to be a Steeler. Like Long says, he’s a tough, hard-nosed defender who makes a lot of big plays and doesn’t create drama. He’s exactly what the Steelers want in a franchise cornerstone.

However, it might be tough for him to end his career as one of the very best Steelers ever. Their franchise has seen some of the league’s greatest players come and go.

In the 1970s, they had players like Joe Greene, Terry Bradshaw, Jack Lambert and Mel Blount. Years later, they added Rod Woodson. The 2000s saw them win Super Bowls again, and that was thanks to several special players. Those names include Ben Roethlisberger, Hines Ward and Troy Polamalu. The list of all-time great Steelers is extremely crowded.

Being great on the field isn’t all that matters, either. A player’s impact with the Steelers also counts towards their legacy. Franco Harris might not be one of the best running backs in league history, but there’s no denying that the Immaculate Reception helped solidify him as one of the best Steelers of all time.

Also, for Watt to find his name said among the best ever in Pittsburgh’s franchise history, he’d likely need to win a Super Bowl there. Without that championship, it’s tough to see him vying for a top spot in Steelers history.

It’s not impossible, though. Watt is already their franchise leader in sacks. With him agreeing to terms on a new deal with the Steelers, he has an opportunity to continue building his legacy with the team. If he has a few more dominant years, he could creep closer to the top of that list. It takes a team to win a championship, not one player. Therefore, it isn’t solely his fault if he doesn’t win a Super Bowl.

Perhaps Watt will help bring another championship to Pittsburgh, too. The Steelers have talent, and they’re trying to make a push this year. Some playoff success would make Watt’s resumé look much better.