Kyle Brandt Sees Jaguars Version Of Jalen Ramsey Early In Steelers Training Camp: ‘A Lot Of Juice’

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Jalen Ramsey less than a month ago, but already the veteran defensive back is turning heads and garnering quite a bit of attention early in training camp.
For NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt, who is in Latrobe Saturday as part of NFL Network’s Back Together Weekend, he’s seeing a good version of Ramsey in the Black and Gold, one that has Brandt seeing the Jacksonville version of Ramsey.
“Jalen Ramsey has a lot of juice on the field — a lot,” Brandt said, according to video via NFL Network. “It’s just, it’s like I’m watching him on the field, this is the Jalen I remember from Jacksonville. He’s been great in Miami and [Los Angeles] but when he took the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense over and he took the league by storm…
“Every time I’ve seen him, he’s talking to another DB. And I don’t mean chirping, I mean talking, I mean commiserating. He walked right past our set, and he was surrounded by six of the other DBs. He knows these guys. He likes these guys.”
Though he’s not the oldest in the cornerback room (that would be Darius Slay at 34 years old), Ramsey is arguably the highest-profile one. He has a Super Bowl ring and is a multi-time All-Pro. At this point in his career, he’s on pace to be a Hall of Famer.
When it came time for him and the Miami Dolphins to part ways, it seemed like Ramsey really only had eyes for Pittsburgh. Then, he landed with the Steelers. Now, he’s in a leadership role, and the Steelers are going to tap into his versatility.
That could unlock some of his best play once again, similar to how he was in Jacksonville. As the top defensive back in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey made an immediate impact with the Jaguars, even leading Jacksonville to an upset playoff win over the Steelers in the 2017 AFC Divisional Round.
He played primarily outside cornerback in Jacksonville, but he was truly dominant there. In 2017 alone, he graded out at a 90.6 overall from Pro Football Focus — the highest grade of his career — and earned All-Pro honors.
Ramsey could get back to that again, especially in a star-studded defense like Pittsburgh’s, which seems similar to how Jacksonville was built back then, too.
Will it all work out? That remains to be seen. Ramsey’s overall role remains undefined, though the Steelers believe he can cover anyone. He’s on the older side now — Ramsey turns 31 in October — and hasn’t been that truly dominant piece since his time in Los Angeles. But getting out of Miami and into a better defense could rejuvenate him.
Brandt is seeing it already.