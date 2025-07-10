Kyle Brandt Admits Media Treats Mike Tomlin ‘Like A God,’ Knows Steelers Fans Are ‘So Sick’ Of It 

Pittsburgh Steelers fans just want results. For an organization defined by its yearly pursuit of a Super Bowl, the last decade has been nothing but a disappointment. Talented rosters, impressive regular seasons, and high expectations have all led down the same path. Quick playoff exits. As much as NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt has revered Mike Tomlin, he knows Steelers fans are sick of him – and the rest of the media – talking about it.

“There is a large, large faction of the Steeler fan base who is usually a very content, excited, positive fan base,” Brandt said Thursday on Good Morning Football. “Because they have so much success. That is like, I’m so sick of this era. I’m so tired of it. I’m so tired of hearing, he always gets to the playoffs. I’m so tired of hearing he is never sub-.500 And I understand it completely.”

The two sides of Tomlin’s resume have been well-discussed. The national media touts his string of non-losing seasons, Tomlin yet to have one since being hired in 2007. His ability to surpass expectations when the bar is set low, finding ways to remain in the hunt despite subpar (or worse) quarterback situations. The local media hammers him for not winning a playoff game since 2016, dropping his last six chances.

The longer Tomlin’s drought extends, the more the national media recognizes the issue. Though many pundits still regard Tomlin as a top coach, he’s feeling external heat like never before.

A flurry of offseason moves has reshaped the roster. It’s also brought plenty of questions.

“The Steelers are like, I don’t know,” Brandt said. “Our best player is holding out. Our quarterback is the oldest player in the league with which we have no experience, with no backstory, with no relationship with.”

T.J. Watt’s contract is about the one move the Steelers haven’t yet addressed this offseason, though mega-deals like his often don’t get finalized until September. Rodgers makes for one of the NFL’s most interesting storylines. A swan song in a Hall of Fame career that could produce big returns or big headaches.

“It’s all the orchestration of Mike Tomlin, who the media treats like a God and the Steelers are ready for some serious results,” Brandt said.

Even knowing Tomlin’s job security is among the strongest in sports, the public perception has shifted. Steadfast media defenders like Rich Eisen, Ryan Clark, and even Brandt himself have softened their stance. Maybe they don’t outright agree with Steelers fans who want Tomlin fired but for the first time, there’s empathy.