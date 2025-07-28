Kozora: Through Four Practices, My Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers

As I did with Justin Fields last year, I wanted to share my thoughts on quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first four practices as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. A brand new quarterback room with a headlined starter name, good or bad, Rodgers will be the focus throughout the season. So how’s he doing? Here’s my big takeaways.

1. I won’t bury the lede. Overall? He’s been fine.

Not amazing. Not terrible. That’s probably expected for a new quarterback who didn’t begin working with the team until this week, signing in June and limited during mandatory minicamp. Like most players, there’s been good and bad. Positive and negative moments.

2. Though it’s always been part of his game, Rodgers’ quick and unique release is evident.

Seeing it in person makes you realize how fast the ball comes out of his hand. No wasted motion, no windup, barely even arm extension on his shorter throws. The ball just seems to go from hand-to-target in the blink of an eye. That’s one reason why his snap-to-throw times are among the quickest in football and why he can reduce and mitigate some of the pressure.

Rodgers can also throw from any arm angle. Underneath throws, especially shallow crosses, are routinely thrown side arm and around defenders. It’s a release that’s hard to compare. In terms of speed, it’s right there with Dan Marino for all-time fastest.

The only downside is it’s a lower arm slot can make him more vulnerable to passes being batted down and he’s had a couple of them throughout camp. The environment also plays a role. Bat-downs are more common during training camp because defensive linemen know they can’t touch/hit the quarterback and in the padless sessions like the first four Pittsburgh just wrapped up, offensive linemen won’t knock them down when they jump. Justin Fields had more than a dozen passes batted down last camp but it was less of an issue during the regular season. The same should apply to Rodgers.

3. Rodgers is moving around well.

He’s not Usain Bolt but for a 41-year-old quarterback, he’s no sitting duck. And he’s actively testing his throws on the run. During one 7 on 7 play, he intentionally rolled to his left and threw for Calvin Austin III along the sideline. The pass was slightly high but catchable and it hit off Austin’s hands above his head.

How Rodgers feels in November after actually getting hit matters a whole lot more than how his body is doing in July. But it’s at least positive he doesn’t look as creaky as Ben Roethlisberger did in his final knees when bad knees sapped all mobility.

4. Rodgers’ arm strength isn’t a question.

He’s only aired out a couple of passes but his arm is live with zip and range. If he fails in Pittsburgh, a lack of arm strength won’t be the issue.

5. Rodgers knows where his playmakers are.

That’s clear in seven shots, the seven-play goal line drill the Steelers have run the last three practices. It was something I noted in my offseason study, highlighting Rodgers’ desire to get the ball to his playmakers. In seven shots, Rodgers is seeking out top receiver DK Metcalf, especially when isolated against man-coverage. Rodgers’ first touchdown of camp came that way, hitting Metcalf on a speed out 1-on-1 against CB Darius Slay. The next day, he hit Metcalf on a slant iso’d on CB Joey Porter Jr.

To illustrate the point, here’s a list of targets on Rodgers’ seven 7-shots pass attempts: Those with an asterisk are touchdowns. This excludes one throw batted down where there wasn’t a clear target.

– DK Metcalf*, DK Metcalf *, DK Metcalf, Darnell Washington*, Jonnu Smith*, DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth*, Roman Wilson, Pat Freiermuth*

Of those nine attempts, four went to Metcalf. Two went to Freiermuth, one to Washington, one to Smith, and one to Wilson. Combined, eight of the nine were intended for either Metcalf or a tight end. Pretty clear trend-line.

6. Rodgers has taken his lumps.

Starting with his first throw, picked by LB Patrick Queen. Saturday, Rodgers was intercepted by CB Jalen Ramsey. But part of camp is testing things out. Your own limits, the limits of eligibles, etc. Rodgers has the lowest interception-rate in NFL history and a couple of camp picks shouldn’t worry anyone. Still, whenever I compile his stats for a Tuesday morning post, I’m betting his completion percentage won’t be sparkling. Probably around 60-percent. Low for an NFL game, even lower for camp where they typically hover at 70-percent.

7. Connections need to be built with everyone but especially WR Roman Wilson.

Wilson has had a quiet start to training camp and hasn’t been on the same page with Rodgers. That includes a play in 7 on 7 where Rodgers wanted Wilson to break his route sooner, leading to his pass being too far in front and incomplete. Rodgers looked frustrated as Mason Rudolph subbed in for his reps. Wilson is a young receiver coming off a lost rookie season and historically, young receivers haven’t had much success with Rodgers. That doesn’t mean this season is doomed but there’s work to be done.

7. Conversations matter as much as the plays.

Rodgers’ first pass pick to open camp drew headlines but it wasn’t the most interesting part of his day. To me, anyway. I like watching the conversations he has with teammates, especially his offensive linemen. And there’s been a lot. With his center Zach Frazier, which is obvious enough. But also with guard Mason McCormick, who snapped to him pre-practice the first day or two and then spent yesterday walking to the practice field together. Rodgers has talked to everyone, chatting up EDGE DeMarvin Leal during stretch line one day while hanging around TE Jonnu Smith before and after practice, getting a couple extra reps in.

8. Rodgers seems to be having fun.

It’s hard to get in his head and I think it’s clear he doesn’t love the heat Latrobe brings each day but I think there’s a spark back in Pittsburgh. That’s captured in small moments, like jokingly gesturing to CB Joey Porter Jr. a sideline stiff arm and walking back like he was going to lower the shoulder and truck him. He has the chance to mentor a rookie like Will Howard and had a previous relationship with QBs Coach Tom Arth, his one-time teammate in Green Bay.

Like his mobility, “fun” is better to check-in on two months from now, but it’s one reason why he chose Pittsburgh. And I think it’s meeting his expectations.

9. Arthur Smith isn’t uprooting his offense for him.

The debate of the spring before camp was how much Arthur Smith would bend the knee to Rodgers and run the offense Rodgers wants to. So far, that’s not the case. Rodgers isn’t the biggest fan working under center but he’s spent plenty of time there during the run-oriented team periods. He’s been asked to bootleg and roll out like the other quarterback and from a wide lens, the offense doesn’t look radically different with Rodgers in the game. During the first day, seven of Rodgers’ 12 reps came under center.

Any good coordinator is going to curate schemes and play-calls to quarterback preference and strengths, that’s as true of Will Howard as it is of Rodgers, but the offense’s core principles haven’t shifted just because Rodgers is the quarterback.

10. Fans are still warming up to him.

Expanding on an observation I made the other way, you wouldn’t know Aaron Rodgers was walking out to practice by listening to the crowd. When Ben Roethlisberger walked down the stairs, fans went nuts. Even last year, fans cheered hard for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. With Rodgers, it’s much more subdued.

I know he’s a controversial player and person but for a four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer, I thought there’d be a bigger welcome wagon. I don’t say that to judge it either way and ultimately, if Rodgers wins, fans will love him. If he doesn’t, they’ll loathe him. It’s just a note from watching him walk down the Saint Vincent stairs each day.