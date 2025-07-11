Kozora: Three Overlooked Steelers On The 2025 Roster

Some Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated the headlines: receiver DK Metcalf, linebacker T.J. Watt, and of course, quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Then there are those on the other end of the spectrum, hiding in plain sight on the Steelers’ roster. They aren’t today’s (or even tomorrow’s) stars but they’re players with the talent and a path to make noise on the roster getting no love or attention. That is, until now.

DL Esezi Otomewo

It’s a crowded defensive line room headlined by Cam Heyward and featuring first-rounder Derrick Harmon. Behind them, there’s been some chatter about Daniel Ekuale, rookie Yahya Black, Logan Lee, and even former third-rounder DeMarvin Leal. Otomewo? He’s been forgotten. Maybe no one just likes looking up how to spell “Otomewo.”

A low-tier free agent signing from Jacksonville, he brings mild NFL experience. To date, he’s appeared in nine NFL games including four appearances with the Jaguars a year ago. His size (6-foot-5, 34.5-inch arms) fits the mold of a prototypical Steelers’ 3-4 defensive lineman.

Traditionally six defensive linemen, Pittsburgh has been willing to roster seven on the 53-man roster. The math still isn’t mathin’ for everybody. Someone will get squeezed out, but Otomewo has as much reason and chance as Lee, Leal and others to compete for a roster spot.

S Quindell Johnson

A canary in the coal mine of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, Pittsburgh signed Johnson on June 4. Upon Fitzpatrick’s exit, Johnson’s roster odds shot up. The Steelers will carry at least four safeties, and right now, only three spots are comfortably spoken for: DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill and Miles Killebrew. Like Otomewo, Johnson carries a bit of NFL experience, appearing in nine games with the Chicago Bears in 2023. He even recorded his first interception.

Bringing acceptable size and athletic profile (6-foot, 200 pounds with a 4.55 40), the door is open for Johnson to capture a roster spot. He’ll still be a backup and the “big nickel” packages the Steelers situationally deploy are more likely to feature the team’s top three corners rather than an extra safety, but there’s a real chance for Johnson to stick. And right now, hardly anyone recognizes it.

EDGE Jeremiah Moon

Moon’s trajectory isn’t on the upswing like Johnson’s. But don’t completely count him out, either. When healthy, Moon functioned as a quality special teamer last season. His year was highlighted by a blocked punt in a Week Six win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Big and strong, Moon is an underdeveloped pass rusher but can play the run and soaked up 333 total snaps in 2024 (111 on defense, 222 on special teams).

Drafting Jack Sawyer certainly dented Moon’s chances, and Pittsburgh normally keeps just four outside linebackers. But injuries can happen at a moment’s notice, last year served as an example, and Moon has some clout with the team. T.J. Watt’s potential hold-out/hold-in will create additional reps for a guy like Moon, who could be elevated to second-string duty.

Even if Moon begins the season on the practice squad, he could be a quick call-up whenever Pittsburgh needs special teams reps.