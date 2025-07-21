Kozora: Steelers 2025 Roster Prediction (Pre-Training Camp Edition)

Before players report to Latrobe for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2025 training camp, I’m offering a pre-camp 53-man roster prediction. My first one was published in May shortly after the draft and since, the Steelers have made plenty of moves. Wide receiver George Pickens and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were traded, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith added, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed.

With all that in mind, my best guesses as to how the team’s roster will look immediately following roster cutdowns. My next prediction will come later this summer, likely right after the preseason opener.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard

Analysis: I don’t slot Howard’s chances at 100 percent and Skylar Thompson’s veteran resume could give him an early camp edge. Still, Howard is the clear favorite to win the No. 3 job. Rodgers and Rudolph are entrenched in the starter and top backup spots.

Running Backs (3) – Jaylen Warren, Kaleb Johnson, Kenneth Gainwell

Analysis: There’s a handful of interesting names on the roster behind these three and even Cordarrelle Patterson has stuck around longer than many anticipated. Still, these three are roster locks with a diverse skill set who can hopefully breathe life into the Steelers’ running game. Division of labor and roles will be fun to track throughout camp.

Fullback (1) – DJ Thomas-Jones

Analysis: Not quitting the idea of Thomas-Jones making the roster. With size that reminds me so much of ex-Steeler David Johnson, Thomas-Jones can be a powerful lead blocker in an Arthur Smith offense that missed a fullback a year ago. Proving his worth on special teams will be critical to Thomas-Jones making the 53.

Tight Ends (3) – Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington

Analysis: These three set in stone. I’m again leaving Connor Heyward off the list and don’t want to discount his chances entirely. He’s a true roster bubble player and his special teams background is valuable. But Freiermuth, Smith, and Washington are the obvious top three.

Wide Receivers (5) – DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Robert Woods

Analysis: Exit George Pickens and Pittsburgh hasn’t brought any other receivers in since. The team seems to be leaning on its tight ends and young receivers, Austin and Wilson, to fill in the gaps. Woods will play the role of Van Jefferson or Allen Robinson II, a veteran blocker, while Skowronek is a strong special teamer. A healthy Roman Wilson throughout camp would be the best storyline here.

Offensive Tackles (3) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Calvin Anderson

Analysis: Poor offensive line depth remains a top concern and these roster exercises reflect that. Anderson signed a two-year deal and figures to be the top tackle behind Jones and Fautanu, two young players critical to the Steelers’ success. This developing front five must come together and play to its potential.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, Mason McCormick, Spencer Anderson, Nick Broeker

Analysis: Seumalo and McCormick will start at left and right guard, respectively. Anderson is the top backup but can’t be a multi-game answer if there are injuries. Broeker was added in the spring and has guard and tackle flexibility, a powerful run blocker who fits the style of offense Pittsburgh seeks.

Centers (2) – Zach Frazier, Ryan McCollum

Analysis: Not much to debate or discuss here. Frazier is the locked-in starter while McCollum will almost certainly be his backup. He’s also arguably the top backup offensive lineman on the team.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (5) – Cam Heyward, Derrick Harmon, Daniel Ekuale, Esezi Otomewo, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: Following Ross McCorkle’s lead to surprise with Otomewo on my 53, a player truly flying under the radar. His NFL resume is light, but he has the size profile Pittsburgh looks for (6-5, roughly 290 pounds with 34.5-inch arms) and in just a handful of 2024 snaps, showed he could rush the passer a bit. That’ll pair well with more run defense-minded backups like Ekuale, Loudermilk, and Yayha Black.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Yayha Black

Analysis: Adding Black to my 53 after leaving him off in my first edition. His spot isn’t assured but his fifth-round status will help, and he should get more nose tackle work following Montravius Adams’ release. The more Black plays inside, the better off he’ll be. Benton needs a big year as the Steelers’ starter.

EDGE Rushers (4) –T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jack Sawyer

Analysis: No changes here. Jeremiah Moon could be a quick call-up should injuries strike but these four are locked in. An excellent group top to bottom, and now there’s no question about Watt’s status heading into camp.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Malik Harrison, Cole Holcomb, Carson Bruener

Analysis: The top three are cemented. The next names are not. Cole Holcomb must prove his health and play after a significant 2023 knee injury that cost him all of last year. But the team has believed in him enough to keep him around. Carson Bruener and Mark Robinson are pitted in a fierce battle for the final roster spot. I’ll give the narrow edge to Bruener, younger and under contract for four seasons while Robinson is entering a contract year. Should be a fun battle to watch.

Cornerbacks (7) – Joey Porter Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, Beanie Bishop Jr., Brandin Echols, Cory Trice Jr., James Pierre

Analysis: Pittsburgh’s revamped its cornerback room this offseason and the unit looks much better than a season ago, Ramsey being the latest addition. That means the Steelers could go heavy here with seven cornerbacks. A lot, I know, but cuts are tough to find. Porter, Ramsey, Slay, and Echols feel like locks. Bishop was slated to be the team’s starting slot corner before the Ramsey deal. It’s hard to think he’ll get cut one month from now.

Trice has struggled to stay healthy but is talented and cutting him with older cornerbacks (Slay, Ramsey) with uncertain futures beyond 2025 makes it unwise to dump him. And Pierre is a quality special teamer.

As Dave Bryan says, these things have a funny way of working themselves out. Right now, I’ll stay heavy and see if injuries wither down the list.

Safeties (3) – DeShon Elliott, Juan Thornhill, Miles Killebrew

Analysis: The surprise comes at safety. Keeping four or five is the norm but this offseason has been anything but for Pittsburgh. Don’t keep players just to reach imaginary quotas. Keep the best players on the roster. Right now, Elliott, Thornhill, and Killebrew are the only ones who have earned their keep. Quindell Johnson and Sebastian Castro are worthy sleepers who could make noise but I’ll take a wait-and-see approach with them.

Importantly, Ramsey’s flexibility to play safety gives the Steelers a “fourth” not directly reflected on the depth chart. We can’t talk so much about Ramsey’s usage there and not show that in roster construction. It’s also worth wondering if someone like Cory Trice Jr., a part-time college safety, could see some looks there, too.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Boswell’s spot is five-star crash test rating safe.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Corliss Waitman will make Johnston earn his job but so long as Johnston looks healthy, he’ll stamp his spot.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Pittsburgh added a second long snapper, but I still see Kuntz comfortably making the 53.

Gameday Inactives (Week 1): Will Howard, Nick Broeker, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Cole Holcomb, Beanie Bishop Jr.

Inactives can change on a weekly basis. Howard will be the emergency third-stringer. Bishop gets squeezed out on a deep depth chart.