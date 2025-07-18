Kozora: Signing T.J. Watt Is Right Decision

Signed. Sealed. Delivered. T.J. Watt is a major step closer to becoming a Pittsburgh Steeler for life. It’s a shared goal by player and organization. When those two factors exist, a deal usually gets done. This time, the Steelers didn’t wait until the last minute as they did in 2021 under Kevin Colbert. Watt’s record-breaking extension was agreed to one week before the Steelers’ first training camp practice, avoiding the distraction and messiness that a holdout or hold-in would’ve brought.

This isn’t just a feel-good story. It’s a player who was worth it before and will be worth it again.

There’s no question Watt is coming off the worst non-injury stretch of his career. For the first time in his career, he put up a goose egg in sacks for four straight games —playoffs included — and looked mortal down the stretch. But as I said with FS Minkah Fitzpatrick this offseason and DL Cam Heyward last offseason, bet on the stars to shine through. Watt was his usual dominant self in the months before the final stretch, a DPOY frontrunner who made clutch plays time and time again.

Even during the losing streak, Watt had his moments. He was the sole reason why the Philadelphia Eagles game was close for the first half, recording two sacks and a forced fumble in the first 30 minutes. One reason for Watt’s struggles down the stretch was a suffering run defense that prevented fewer pass rush opportunities. The Steelers played from behind more often than ahead. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs got the ball out in a hurry, and the opportunities simply weren’t there as often. It’s not excusing Watt. He wasn’t good enough and stars deservedly get held to a higher standard, but there are reasons to understand the lackluster finish.

My skepticism remains, but the fact Pittsburgh traded away Fitzpatrick is encouraging for Watt’s future prospects. Clearly, the Steelers showed they’re willing to make hard decisions and part with players they think are past their prime. After two down seasons, the front office didn’t think Fitzpatrick would return to form and didn’t hesitate to deal him for the greater good.

Watt’s extension is proof that Pittsburgh thinks he isn’t heading down that same path. There’s no guarantee of the Steelers’ assertion being correct, but it’s confidence-inspiring.

Watt is a force multiplier. He isn’t great in a vacuum and his impact resonates throughout the defense. Opposing offensive coordinates burn the midnight oil trying to scheme him away. That creates favorable one-on-one matchups for everyone else. It’s no different than a great nose tackle eating blocks to free up others, except that Watt has still been a Hall of Fame playmaker despite the constant attention he receives.

Getting the deal done before training camp is the cherry on top. There’s no wondering whether or not Watt will report, and if he showed up, what he would say to the media. Any distraction that could’ve existed has gone away. It’s a much different approach than his ’21 deal that dragged on and on to everyone’s frustration. In fairness, the seal broken by those 2021 talks, Pittsburgh caving to give guaranteed money past Year One for the first time to a non-quarterback, likely sped up 2025’s discussions. Still, there was no expectation or assumption a deal would be reached prior to training camp. Credit to Omar Khan and Cole Marcoux (the man who took over Khan’s role as the “cap guy”) for proactively getting it done, even if my gripe over it taking this long — instead of getting done at the start of the offseason — still stands.

Pay good players. Pay good people. Pay for past play and future returns. Watt checks all those boxes. In an offseason full of change, there needed to be constants. No one more than keeping T.J. Watt a Steeler in 2025, and well beyond.