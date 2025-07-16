Kinkhabwala: Steelers Negotiations With Watt ‘More Disrespectful’ Compared To 2021

Things feel a lot different between the Pittsburgh Steelers and T.J. Watt right now, compared to how things felt back in 2021 when the two sides were negotiating a contract extension.

Watt is a few years older and on the wrong side of 30, while the Steelers have a new GM in the mix with Omar Khan, compared to Kevin Colbert back then. The pass rusher market has changed drastically, too. And the way the Steelers go about business has seemingly changed some as well.

So, a week out from the report date for training camp in Latrobe, things feel a bit contentious between Watt and the Steelers.

For CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala, who appeared on 93.7 The Fan’s PM Show with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller, the negotiations between Watt and the Steelers this time around seems more disrespectful, due to what the Steelers have done elsewhere this offseason.

“It’s more disrespectful this time around than it was the first time around time around,” Kinkhabwala said, according to video via 93.7 The Fan on YouTube. “It felt more like it was business. This time around it feels like there’s a level of disrespect to it.”

For Kinkhabwala, she takes that stance due to the fact that the Steelers handed out new money to the likes of WR DK Metcalf, DB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith upon acquiring them. The Steelers were rather aggressive this offseason making a number of moves and adding significant money to the books. Yet they haven’t taken care of Watt yet.

Though nothing has come out from Watt’s camp officially regarding those moves and the new money handed out, there’s the belief that he’s somehow not happy with how the Steelers have handled things.

There’s still the belief though that a deal will get done between both sides and Watt will remain a one-helmet guy for the rest of his career. New quarterback Aaron Rodgers came out publicly a few weeks ago applying pressure to the Steelers to get a deal done, and on Wednesday team captain Cameron Heyward did the same.

As training camp draws near, the big question is if Watt shows up next week, or conducts a holdout and misses another key offseason date like he did with mandatory minicamp.

The last time the two sides were in negotiations, Watt conducted a hold-in and worked on the side during training camp in 2021. The negotiations dragged into September before Watt reportedly marched into Art Rooney II’s office and signed the deal himself, putting him back on the field for the season opener.

Could things transpire the same way this time around? It’s a real possibility. But things do feel a bit different right now compared to the last time. There doesn’t seem to be disrespect though, like Kinkhabwala is trying to drum up.