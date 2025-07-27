Keeping Watt A One-Helmet Guy Has ‘Always Been Important’, Khan Says

Throughout history, the Steelers have put a premium on players who spend their entire career with the organization. From Ben Roethlisberger to Hines Ward to “Mean” Joe Greene, the list goes on and on of Steelers legends who never left Pittsburgh.

That tradition continues now with Omar Khan at the helm after he made T.J. Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. According to Khan, that history and tradition of rewarding their elite players with being long-term Steelers was a part of the decision.

“It meant a lot,” Khan said on Steelers Nation Radio when asked about how much it meant for the team to get Watt to retire a Steeler. “That’s, that’s always been important for me… It’s such a cool thing when these guys can have really long, successful careers in one helmet.”

Khan emphasized how being around former players in the organization who were able to play their entire careers with the Steelers helped to mold that thought. Whether it was Roethlisberger, Ward, Troy Polamolau or Heath Miller, Khan expressed how the Steelers are special when it comes to prioritizing “one-helmet guys.”

“I don’t know how we compare to other organizations when it comes to that, but I’m sure we’re close to the top,” he said when talking about the amount of helmet players.

Khan was quick to note that signing this contract doesn’t mean the end of Watt, saying he hopes there are “many” more years of partnership to come. At just 30 years old, there’s a real possibility, and perhaps a probability, that Watt signs one more contract before he hangs up his cleats. Despite a dip in his production, Watt was selected to his seventh-consecutive Pro Bowl, was a second-team All-Pro and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

At the end of his most recently signed contract, Watt will be 35. Sure, there will be regression from the player we know now, but based on examples around the league, it wouldn’t be crazy to think he could still rush the passer. Look at Von Miller. At 36 years old, he signed a $6.1 million dollar contract to be one of the Commanders’ premium pass rushers this year.

With the amount of time and care Watt takes into his training and his body year after year, it wouldn’t be crazy to imagine a world where he takes the Cam Heyward route and plays well into his late 30’s. Hopefully by then, the team will already have a few Lombardi’s to their name, cementing his case to be a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.