Kaleb Johnson ‘Very Eager’ To Test Pass Protection Skills In Backs-On-Backers Drill

Najee Harris provided the Pittsburgh Steelers with a stable presence in their backfield for the past four seasons. However, he left them this offseason, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. That leaves the Steelers with a hole at their starting running back spot. While it seems like Jaylen Warren could be in pole position for that spot, rookie Kaleb Johnson should be used early and often. He’s working on cleaning up areas of his game, like pass protection. The backs-on-backers drill in training camp should help him with that, as Johnson is aware.

“That’s the first thing I saw on Twitter was Jaylen [Warren] taking one of the linebackers out, and I was hype,” Johnson said Saturday via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel. “So, I really wanna show people what I can do and show people that I’ve been working on pass protection.

“I’m really ready to get better every day and just working every day to get better… I’m very eager. I want to show them what I can do and what I’ve been learning.”

Pass protection is one of the most underrated skills an NFL running back can have. It isn’t as flashy or rewarding as some other things, but it’s just as important, especially for young players. Warren is the perfect example. His skills in pass protection have always been impressive for an undrafted free agent. That’s a big part of how he originally carved out a role on this team.

Backs-on-backers is a great way for a young running back like Johnson to test his skills. Also, it’s one of Mike Tomlin’s favorite drills, so he’ll surely be watching it carefully. The drill sees running backs go one-on-one against linebackers, trying to block them. There’s a lot of physicality involved, and it should give a good gauge as to where Johnson is at in that department.

Luckily, even if he struggles, he’s got a great teacher to learn from. Several times this offseason, Johnson has expressed how excited he is to learn about pass protection from Warren. While training camp recently started, Johnson is still making sure to get time in learning from Warren.

“Every day. Earlier today, during walkthroughs, he was just showing me, we was gonna go and hit the bag after practice. Just little things like that and showing me his ins-and-outs of what he do.”

While the division of labor in the Steelers’ backfield is unclear, training camp should help clear that up. Johnson is young, but he’s a powerful runner. Also, he’s an excellent fit for Arthur Smith’s offense. Therefore, if he can become reliable in pass protection, his role with the Steelers could grow quickly.