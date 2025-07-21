Kaboly Sees Breakout Season For Calvin Austin III, Won’t Rule Out Late Summer Extension

With a handful of new faces featured on offense this season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s a lot of hype and anticipation for names like Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Don’t overlook fourth-year receiver Calvin Austin III, though.

A familiar face in Pittsburgh, Austin enters training camp as the WR2 on the roster behind Metcalf. He finds himself in line for a breakout season, too, as a guy who should see more opportunities in the passing game with Rodgers under center.

Longtime Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly believes Austin is in line for a major breakout season. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show Monday, Kaboly spoke highly of Austin.

“I think it’s gonna be a big Calvin Austin breakout year,” Kaboly said of the Steelers receiver, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “And I obviously haven’t talked to him since OTAs, but I mean, this could be a late, late ad of an extension here, too. If it comes down to September, whenever, and you’re looking like, ‘Okay, this guy is the guy,’ I mean, it’s not gonna cost you that much. What are you looking at, 10 million per season? That’s chump change in the league now.”

Austin has been the popular choice for a breakout candidate for the Steelers in 2025. As more of a slot receiver, he should have plenty of opportunities with Rodgers under center. So far this offseason, Austin has been hard at work developing chemistry with Rodgers, getting in extra work with him in Malibu in mid-July.

While the presence of Jonnu Smith in the tight end room might mean less snaps for Austin, as the Steelers could truly lean hard into 12 and 13 personnel, Austin’s production in a limited role in 2024 has expectations high entering this season.

Not only does Kaboly believe Austin could have a breakout year, citing 70 receptions and around 900 yards in 2025, he also believes Austin is a sneaky candidate for an extension. That’s something that Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle opined about a few months ago.

Austin showed up in a major way last season, producing as a receiver and on special teams, especially on punt returns. Even in the WR room with veterans like George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek around, Austin was viewed as the leader of the room.

DK Metcalf spoke highly of him this offseason, and Rodgers seems to be high on him as well. So, an extension shouldn’t be ruled out for Austin. He missed his rookie season with injury, but he’s carved out a role and taken advantage of his opportunities. A big year could be in store for him in 2025, and the Steelers have plenty of cap space to work with.