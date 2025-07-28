Kaboly: Patrick Queen Looks ‘More Comfortable’ In Steelers’ Defense

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed LB Patrick Queen to the richest free agent contract in team history last offseason, and while Queen wasn’t bad in his first year in the Black and Gold, he got off to a bit of a slow start and had an up-and-down season. Entering his second season with the Steelers, Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show said so far so good for Queen through four training camp practices.

“I’ll tell you another guy who’s stepped it up in non-padded practices, Patrick Queen. He seems like he’s feeling a bit more comfortable here, so that’s huge,” Kaboly said on The Fan Morning Show on 93.7 The Fan.

Kaboly added that Queen and Payton Wilson likely won’t come off the field much this season.

“It looks like they’re gonna have two three-down linebackers,” he said.

Queen and Wilson are two of the most athletic linebackers in the league and adept in coverage, so it’s no surprise that the Steelers may view them both as three-down linebackers. Wilson struggled a little bit against the run last season and that’s an area where he’s going to have to improve to prevent guys like Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb from taking away early-down snaps from him, but it’s a good sign so far that he looks capable of playing three downs.

It’s not a huge surprise that Queen looks more comfortable though it’s still early in practice. The pads haven’t came on yet, so it’s not as if him looking better is some guarantee he’ll be better this season. But it is a positive development so far, and if Queen can play closer to his 2023 form when he was a second-team All-Pro, the Steelers will have another really talented piece in the middle of their defense.

With him already ingrained in the defense and having a sense of familiarity with his teammates, the scheme, and the overall process of Pittsburgh’s offseason, his comfort level should be higher, and he seems to be showing it on the field so far. Kaboly’s assertion that Queen looks more comfortable matches with what Alex Kozora has been seeing, as he wrote in his camp report on Saturday that Queen has looked good.

A better year out of Queen could really elevate Pittsburgh’s defense, especially so if Wilson can take a leap in his second NFL season. The Steelers have talent across the board defensively, and if Queen can be a do-it-all linebacker for them, it’s going to make life really hard on opposing offenses.