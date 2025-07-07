Kaboly: Don’t Expect Jalen Ramsey To Play Safety, Unless Steelers Are ‘In A Crunch’

After moving on from Minkah Fitzpatrick and adding Jalen Ramsey, the Pittsburgh Steelers have some things to figure out defensively. First, in regard to where Ramsey will play. He’s been a cornerback throughout his career, and a great one at that. However, given his physical play style and the loss of Fitzpatrick, some wonder whether Pittsburgh might move Ramsey to safety. Steelers’ insider Mark Kaboly doesn’t think that’s likely.

“First of all, you’re not paying $26 million bucks for a safety who’s never played there before,” Kaboly said Monday on Kaboly + Mack. “You’re pretty much sure that he’s gonna be inside, outside [cornerback]. It’s all gonna be determined what they call, scheme-wise. But those three guys [Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay] are gonna be on the field, most of the time. I would say Ramsey more in the slot than outside.”

Kaboly does have a decent point here. Jalen Ramsey’s not coming cheap, and with him costing as much as he does, as well as being so talented a cornerback, there is something of a risk in moving him to safety. Ramsey’s shown an ability to play both inside and outside at cornerback, but he doesn’t have much experience at safety.

While it’s a good problem to have, the Steelers do have something of a logjam at cornerback now. There’s Joey Porter Jr., who’s heading into his third year and has shown plenty of promise yet some inconsistencies as well. The Steelers signed Darius Slay at the start of the offseason, with hopes that he could mentor Porter. Even beyond those two, Pittsburgh has Beanie Bishop Jr. in the slot, and he had a surprisingly nice year as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

There is some age to consider here. Ramsey is 30 and Slay is 34. Maybe the overflow of cornerbacks allows the Steelers to get more rest for both of them. Ramsey has never played less than 90 percent of snaps in a season, so that’s not as likely for him. However, Slay did see a drop from playing 98 percent of snaps in 2023, to 81 percent in 2024. Perhaps Ramsey allows Slay to get more time on the sideline as he continues to age.

Either way, Kaboly isn’t expecting Ramsey to get much work at safety.

“He wants to play everywhere, and that is fine. But I think safety is something that would come, more in a play or two or an emergency. I don’t think that’s something they have in their plans,” Kaboly said.

Ramsey has been open to playing safety in the past. If his time in Pittsburgh extends well into the future, there’s a chance he takes on that role in a few years. For now, Kaboly thinks the Steelers plan to keep him at cornerback. Based on how well he’s been in that role, that might be the best decision, for now.

Keeping Kaboly’s opinion in mind, there’s a good chance we’ll see Porter and Slay on the outside with Ramsey at nickel most of the time. That would leave Juan Thornhill and DeShon Elliott as the starting safeties. Bishop would likely come in as the nickel when Ramsey lines up outside or at safety. Of course, injuries could always cause some of these players to move around. But that feels like the most likely rotation.