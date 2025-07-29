Justin Fields ‘Thankful’ For Time With Steelers, Trying To ‘Implement’ Their ‘Winning Culture’ With Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several surprising moves this offseason. However, they weren’t idle last year, either. Perhaps their most shocking move of the 2024 offseason was trading for Justin Fields. Many fans hoped he would become the Steelers’ quarterback of the future, but Fields’ lone year in Pittsburgh was more underwhelming, although not all of that was his fault. Recently, he reflected on what that season with the Steelers did for him.

“Last year was something that I’ve never experienced throughout my life,” Fields said recently on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “I learned a lot from [Russell Wilson] and I learned a lot from being over there in general. I’m thankful for my time over there. I think I did need to take a step back and see it from a different perspective, not only football, but life in general. Last year was definitely good to me.”

How did last year with the Steelers and Russell Wilson affect Justin Fields' mindset? “I think I did need to take a step back and see it from a different perspective" @heykayadams | @justnfields | @nyjets @steelers pic.twitter.com/OYzLb6mZSL — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 29, 2025

Fields’ time with the Steelers was a roller coaster. While Mike Tomlin said Fields and Wilson were in competition for the starting job, it always felt Wilson was in the driver’s seat. Then, the Super Bowl champion suffered an injury, and Fields became Pittsburgh’s starter for the first six games of the year.

In that time, Fields performed fine. He wasn’t perfect, but he helped the Steelers jump out to a 4-2 start. His legs were a valuable weapon for the Steelers’ offense, especially in the red zone.

Fields was then benched once Wilson was healthy. While he didn’t necessarily do anything to lose the starting job, Mike Tomlin felt like the Steelers needed a spark on offense. Fields never regained the starting spot, even when Wilson struggled, only appearing on the field in special packages.

Despite that, Fields has never shown any bitterness toward the Steelers. He’s only said good things about them and his former teammate Wilson. This offseason, Fields joined the New York Jets, and he’s trying to apply the lessons he learned in Pittsburgh there.

“I think it just reminded me of the players in the locker room. You can’t really explain it, the swag, the confidence that everybody has. Just that mindset going into every game that you’ve put in the work and now it’s time to go out there and dominant.

“It reminded me of that, and just being in that winning culture. Glad I got to spend that time over there, and now I’m here, trying to implement the same thing that I saw last year.”

This offseason saw the Jets undergo a lot of changes, too. They hired a new general manager and head coach, installing a new regime. They currently own the longest playoff drought in the NFL. They also haven’t been to the Super Bowl since the conclusion of the 1968 season. If there’s anyone who could use an infusion of winning culture, it’s the Jets.

We’ll see if Fields is up to that task. He’ll start out by facing his old team, the Steelers, in Week 1. That should be a highly anticipated matchup. While Fields doesn’t seem to have much bad blood for his former squad, Aaron Rodgers might not feel the same way.

The Jets cut Rodgers this offseason, and he didn’t appreciate the manner in which they did that. It will be interesting to see which culture wins out in the end.