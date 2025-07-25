Justin Fields Returns To Jets Practice One Day After Injury Scare

New York Jets fans collectively held their breath yesterday morning after QB Justin Fields was carted off the field after noticeably limping. I’m sure there were flashbacks to the Aaron Rodgers debacle in 2023 with his Achilles tear. But Fields fortunately appears to be just fine. The Jets posted a video of him this morning back at practice.

It was initially reported as a lower leg or ankle injury but was later announced as a dislocated toe. While that can be very painful, it shouldn’t have any effect on his availability beyond maybe a handful of practices. The fact that he’s already suited up at practice is a good sign, though ESPN’s Rich Cimini is reporting that he is mostly just observing today. The Jets will play it safe and give him time to heal. There is no reason to rush him back during the unpadded practices.

Jets practice: Justin Fields is in uniform, wearing a helmet, observing the walk through period. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 25, 2025

The Steelers play the Jets in Week 1 for a highly anticipated matchup between two teams that swapped quarterbacks from 2024 to 2025. Rodgers has a lot to prove to the Jets and Fields has plenty of reasons to want to prove the Steelers wrong for benching him at 4-2 last season. That matchup should remain intact for now as Fields’ toe shouldn’t hold him out for much longer.

Tyrod Taylor is the primary backup in New York, so he will soak up a lot of the starting reps in the meantime while the Jets also get Adrian Martinez and Brady Cook additional reps in practice. Fields didn’t even appear to have a limp while he jogged in that Jets video above. He should be back into the fold in no time.