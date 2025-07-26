‘Just Talked So Much Ball’: Ben Skowronek Grateful For Fellow ‘Football Junkie’ Aaron Rodgers

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is impressing his new team on the field, but he already made an impression off it. As one might expect, reporters are polling every player imaginable to gather opinions about the enigmatic quarterback. One player with whom he has made a real connection is WR Ben Skowronek, a fellow “football junkie like me”.

Ben Skowronek was among the players who joined Aaron Rodgers in Malibu to work out before training camp. While reporters have forced everyone involved to speak about their experiences, Skowronek had a clear take on his time there.

“He has so many reps under his belt”, Skowronek said of Rodgers, via the Steelers’ website. “I’m just asking him questions, asking, ‘What made Jordy Nelson the way Jordy Nelson was’? All the great players he’s played with and himself being great, I’m just trying to learn as much as I can from him”.

Aaron Rodgers is the oldest player in the NFL, entering his 21st season. Very few players ever have the privilege of reaching such a stage in their career. Ben Skowronek was just eight years old when Rodgers played his first snaps in the NFL.

As with many of Rodgers’ Steelers teammates, Skowronek grew up watching the legend. Now he just gets to hang out with him and talk about one of the things they both love most. “It’s really cool just being able to sit down, have dinner, just talk through stuff”, he said. He continues to echo the sentiments of all of his teammates that Rodgers is just “one of the guys”. Unless you’re flushing a shared toilet during bedtime—which, honestly, I get it.

“We just talked so much ball, man. We had dinner and for four straight hours, just talking football and experiences”, Ben Skowronek said of his time with Aaron Rodgers before training camp. “We’ve all played, we’ve all had different experiences, we’re all from different upbringings. The locker room’s my favorite part, getting to know people”.

The Steelers signed Skowronek to their practice squad last year on Aug. 30, the Texans having released him days earlier. He played 10 games, logging 101 snaps on offense and 149 on special teams. This offseason, they signed him to a two-year, $4.250 million contract. The 6-3, 224-pounder is willing to do the dirty work, and Aaron Rodgers appreciates such players.

While he has a certain reputation for being ornery, most reports consistently portray Rodgers as a good teammate. He certainly is one for Skowronek, their shared love of the game being a bonding moment for the two. If nothing else, a player like Rodgers, who has seen and done so much, is always a great resource. That is, if they are willing to play that part, and Rodgers appears to be very willing, according to Skowronek.