Juan Thornhill Believes Steelers DBs Will Be Playing With ‘Chip On Our Shoulder’

The Pittsburgh Steelers made major changes in their secondary this offseason, bringing in a bunch of experienced, new faces while jettisoning a few familiar ones.

On paper, the Steelers’ rebuilt secondary looks better than last season’s group. But there are questions about how all of the pieces fit, and about the age of some of the players brought in.

For veteran safety Juan Thornhill, who signed a one-year deal in free agency this offseason with the Steelers, those questions and needing to prove themselves again in new cities will have the Steelers’ secondary playing a certain way.

“I definitely think everyone is gonna play with a chip on our shoulder,” Thornhill said of the secondary, according to video on X via Mark Kaboly. “I definitely will be. I can’t speak for those guys, but hopefully they’ll do the same.”

Thornhill’s answer was in response to questions about Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and himself needing to answer some questions about their game at this point in their career.

With Slay, he’s 34 years old and playing a young man’s position. Typically players at his age and at that position tend to fall off of a cliff when it comes to performance and production. But Slay is coming off of a Super Bowl-winning season with the Philadelphia Eagles in which he played a key role in the secondary.

Now, he’s in Pittsburgh aiming to do the same thing with the Steelers, all while serving as a mentor for a young cornerbacks room featuring Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr., Beanie Bishop Jr. and rookie Donte Kent.

As for Ramsey, the questions center more on his fit with the Steelers, and if he can remain that All-Pro level defensive back many have become accustomed to throughout his career. After winning a Super Bowl in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, Ramsey has fallen off a bit as he’s aged.

The Steelers — specifically Mike Tomlin — have admired and coveted him over the years, and now they have him. How they utilize him will be interesting. Ramsey is on his third team in four years, so he has some things to prove at his new stop.

As for Thornhill, it’s about his effort and impact at this point in his career. Last year in Cleveland, Thornhill had some ugly reps and was chastised for the lack of effort on a play late in the season against the New Orleans Saints. That has followed him to Pittsburgh, but he’s aiming to answer those questions and get back to being the impact safety he was while winning Super Bowls in Kansas City.

Sometimes a little adversity and a change of scenery helps. That’s what is happening in the Steelers’ secondary. Let’s see if they can respond this season.