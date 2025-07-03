Jonnu Smith Says He And Jalen Ramsey Discussed Steelers Before Trade, See Themselves As ‘Missing Pieces’

The Steelers believe Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith add two missing pieces they need—and they feel the same way. Speaking to former teammate Terron Armstead on the latter’s new podcast, Smith provided some interesting background. While Smith and Ramsey faced different circumstances, they both knew the possibilities. And if a trade was what was to come, they welcomed Pittsburgh as an option.

“Me and [Jalen Ramsey] chopped it up before this happened”, Jonnu Smith told Armstead. “We chopped it up before this happened. He obviously knew the situation that he was in in Miami and felt that it was time for him to move on. We chopped it up one-on-one about what potentially could be as rumors [were] floating around”.

The rumors were, of course, that the Dolphins would trade one or the other—or both. The Steelers wound up collecting both Jonnu Smith and Jalen Ramsey in one fell swoop, dealing Minkah Fitzpatrick to them. Smith said he was happy to continue playing for the Dolphins if they showed their appreciation for him. They didn’t, however, in terms of salary, but Pittsburgh was willing to do so.

“We’re like, ‘Bro, if this thing really goes down—if this thing really happens—Pittsburgh is a team that’s historically going to be always be in the dance’”, Smith said of his conversations with Ramsey prior to the trade about potentially landing with the Steelers. “It’s just maybe a couple missing pieces like us that can fill that void and get over that hump”.

Not quite similar, but last season, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields discussed the possibility of pairing up in Pittsburgh after the former signed with the Steelers. Later on, they traded for Fields, and they’re both going into this season as starters. The Steelers likes Ramsey and Smith as a package deal, and were willing to pay them. But both insist it’s not just about the money.

“One thing that we both admired about the situation was culture. The culture that Mike [Tomlin] established. I can’t wait to play for him”, Jonnu Smith said of coming to the Steelers, a sentiment Jalen Ramsey shares. Everyone wants to play for Tomlin, of course, though perhaps not everybody loves it in hindsight.

Even without Fitzpatrick, Ramsey will be a boost to the Steelers’ secondary, and Smith makes the tight end room dynamic. Pairing with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, they may have the strongest tight end room in the NFL. And their trio of cornerbacks with Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr. is intriguing, as well.

Jalen Ramsey hasn’t always had the kindest things to say about the Steelers, but Jonnu Smith has some deep ties. He has spent a good chunk of his career with OC Arthur Smith, having played under him in two other cities. Part of the reason he felt confident he could come here and have success was because of Arthur Smith. And my guess is Ramsey wouldn’t be here now if he didn’t want to be, either.