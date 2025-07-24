Jonnu Smith: ‘Good Feeling’ To Be Reunited With Arthur Smith

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the acquisitions that have garnered the most attention have been Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey. However, the Steelers also traded for tight end Jonnu Smith. Smith has been in the league since 2017 and made his first Pro Bowl last year. While he’s new to the Steelers, he’s familiar with Arthur Smith, and he sounds happy to be reunited with the coach.

“It’s kind of been a part of the story of my career,” Smith said Thursday via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s YouTube channel.” Art [Smith] being instrumental in my journey. It’s a good feeling to be back with him.”

The two first worked together when the Tennessee Titans drafted Smith in the third round. For the first two years of his career, Smith had Arthur Smith as his tight ends coach. Therefore, he was an important part of Smith starting his journey as an NFL player.

Then, the Titans promoted Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, and Jonnu Smith’s career started to pick up steam. However, both of them left the Titans after the 2020 season. The current Steelers offensive coordinator went on to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, while Smith joined the New England Patriots.

The following two years of Smith’s career weren’t as productive. His production in yards and touchdowns dropped significantly. That led to the Patriots trading him to the Falcons, where he experienced his first reunion with Arthur Smith.

Smith returned to form in his lone year with the Falcons, posting one of his best seasons yet. Joining forces with his former coach helped resuscitate his career.

Unfortunately, the same could not be true for Arthur Smith, who got fired by the Falcons following the 2023 season. During that same video, Smith looked back at their second time parting ways.

“It was a bittersweet moment because I knew that he’d bounce back from it. To be a part of him bouncing back, to be able to collab with him again and continue to achieve something that we both have set in mind, it’s a good thing.”

Last year, Smith experienced his best NFL season yet, posting 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He proved that he could succeed without Arthur Smith. Now, he has a chance to help his former, and once again current, coach fight for a championship.

Smith figures to be a big part of the Steelers’ offense, especially with their lack of wide receiver depth. His familiarity with their offensive scheme should help, too. We’ll see if the third time’s the charm for Smith and Smith.