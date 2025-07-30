Jonnu Smith Explains What Makes Steelers’ Offense ‘Special’

The Pittsburgh Steelers revamped their offense this offseason, signing QB Aaron Rodgers and trading for WR DK Metcalf and TE Jonnu Smith, among other moves. Early on in training camp, Smith said he sees the makings of a “special” group on offense.

“We got so many dynamic players, and I think what’s so special about this team is each player on this offense has a unique skill set different from the other. And so our goal is to not just allow that to remain on paper, but to bring it to fruition,” Smith said on Inside Training Camp Live.

The Steelers have a contested catch, deep ball receiver in Metcalf, two tight ends in Freiermuth and Smith who excel as receivers, with Smith a real weapon after the catch. Darnell Washington also provides a big body and a blocking threat at tight end, while the likes of Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson can win underneath, with Austin’s speed also providing a deep threat element. At running back, Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson should complement each other well, with Warren a better pass-blocker and receiver, while Johnson’s burst could make him an early-down threat.

With a four-time MVP in Rodgers at quarterback, the Steelers have the potential for a really talented offense. Rodgers could be the best quarterback the team has had since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and the weapons they added should help give him a chance to excel. As Smith said, though, the Steelers must go out and prove that they have a special offense. It’s an impressive group of names, but teams don’t win on name value alone.

The Steelers have to find a way to get their pieces to mesh and fit together, and that’s what training camp is for. With the pads coming on, the intensity should ramp up and it’ll become more of a game-like environment. It’ll be a good chance for the offense to really get a feel for how they can play together and get a real idea of what things could look like.

It’s certainly an impressive collection of talent, and for a team that’s been offensively challenged in the past, it would be nice if the performance lives up to the talent. Even when the Steelers’ offense looked like it was humming last year, Pittsburgh went on a drought at the end of the season, failing to score more than 17 points in the final five games. It’s a group that has to remain consistent, and the Steelers will hope that the “unique” skill sets can make them a tough group to defend.