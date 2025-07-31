Jonnu Smith Explains His Dustup With Juan Thornhill At Practice: ‘We Want To Win’

There have been a few minor dustups over the first several days of training camp, but today’s was the most notable, with Jonnu Smith and Juan Thornhill getting into it multiple times with each other. It started with Smith making a big play over the top of Thornhill and tossing the ball back at him after the play. He explained what happened to reporters after practice.

“We want to win, and just bring certain characteristics out,” Jonnu Smith said via 93.7 The Fan on X. “We understand that we can’t take this to Sunday, so we can let it out here at training camp…and kind of bottle it up.”

They got into it on the field after the initial incident and had to be broken up by teammates. It then spilled over onto the sidelines, where they continued chirping at each other. The coaches gave Thornhill an opportunity to redeem himself with another matchup, and the ball fell incomplete. He handed Smith the ball and ignited another mini-scuffle.

Mike Tomlin specifically tells his players that they don’t want fighting at camp. Payton Wilson referenced something Tomlin must have been saying to the team, that they aren’t here for MMA camp. However, fights are always a component of camp, and the coaching staff put the two of them back against each other after tensions were already running high. It’s a good simulation of what would happen in an actual game, but neither player passed the test with flying colors.

Here’s a series of photos from our Tim Rice of the catch that started it all.

Hopefully, the media also got to speak to Thornhill to get his perspective on what happened today. I am sure the coaches will use it as a teaching moment. But both players are veterans and know these things can’t happen on the football field.

Smith was called for unnecessary roughness once last year, but that was the only penalty like that in his career. Thornhill also had one unnecessary roughness call against him in his career back in 2022. There’s no reason for concern with either player, and we can just chalk it up to the normal training camp intensity.