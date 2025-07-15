Jonnu Smith Excited To Join ‘Best Organization In The Whole League’ In Steelers

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, much of the focus this offseason has been on their new additions, such as Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf. That’s led to the Jonnu Smith acquisition flying under the radar a little more. While Jalen Ramsey was the bigger name added in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, Smith is also a quality player. He had his best NFL season last year, making his first Pro Bowl. When asked what it was like to get traded to the Steelers, Smith offered high praise for his new team.

“Best organization in the whole league,” Smith said recently on Brayden Zaroff’s YouTube channel.

This isn’t Smith’s first time switching teams. He’s bounced around the league a bit, spending time with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins. Most of those organizations aren’t as prestigious as the Steelers. The Patriots are the strongest contender, but Smith was there in 2021 and 2022, which was the start of their decline.

Smith hasn’t been a Steeler for very long, but his excitement is a good sign. He figures to be a valuable part of their offense. Metcalf will be the Steelers’ No. 1 wide receiver, but behind him, they don’t have much proven depth.

While Smith is a tight end, he’s mostly a receiving threat. He’ll likely be more impactful in the passing game than as a blocker. Along with Pat Freiermuth, he should help supplement the Steelers’ less-than-stellar receiver corps.

Smith might be joining the Steelers late in the offseason, but he shouldn’t have too difficult of a time learning their offense. He’s very familiar with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The two of them were together with the Titans and the Falcons. Jonnu Smith found a lot of success in those offenses, too. He started to break out with Arthur Smith as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.

Therefore, Smith could find himself used early and often in Pittsburgh’s offense. The Steelers are a historic and accomplished franchise, but in recent years, they’ve been less successful. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season. Much of their struggles have been due to their offense. However, Smith could help them change that. He’s a versatile weapon, and he’s ready to get to work with his new team.