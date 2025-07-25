Jonnu Smith ‘Coming To Co-Exist’ With Pat Freiermuth And ‘Elevate His Game’

Steelers TEs Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth aren’t worried about who gets the ball and how often. They both recognize the other as an accomplished player, one who can help contribute to victories—and their mutual growth. Speaking to reporters yesterday, the Steelers’ newest tight end spoke about the relationship in the room.

“I’m excited to play with Pat”, Smith said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “When I first got the news, he reached out to me ASAP. It was a good feeling. He’s a younger guy to me, and there’s some things I’ll be able to pass on to him that I’m excited for as well”.

Last season, Jonnu Smith caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns in Miami, while Pat Freiermuth caught 65 passes for 653 yards and seven touchdowns for the Steelers. Now on the same team, it’s unlikely they both can sustain such numbers. But sometimes the strength of the pack is the pack, or so the Steelers are hoping.

Smith posted a career year last season with the Dolphins, but he understands Freiermuth is the established presence here. He also knows he might face certain perceptions, given the potential for the “journeyman” label. The Steelers are his fifth team, but also his third with Arthur Smith. To that end, he wants you to know he has what it takes to make plays.

“I got every tool in the toolbox as well. I’m always adapting and evolving my game. I’m interested in seeing how he looks at the game and learn from his perspective as well. Pat has established himself here, and I’m coming to co-exist with him and elevate his game as well as he’s gonna elevate mine”, Smith said.

Arthur Smith loves to run 12 personnel, even 13, and he may have the most talented tight end room of his career with which to run it. Jonnu Smith believes he and Pat Freiermuth are the best duo on paper but wants them to prove it.

Smith expressed gratitude that Freiermuth immediately reached out after the Steelers traded for him. Said Freiermuth, “I figured anyone they bring into the room, it’s my job to welcome him with open arms”. Last year, he signed a big-money contract and has since endeavored to take on a more leadership role.

But where the Steelers’ tight ends can lead best this year is on the field. Without proven wide receiver depth, there could be room for both Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith to flourish in this offense. They might not combine for 15 touchdowns, but then again…maybe they will.