Jonnu Smith Aiming To Be ‘As Valuable To Offense’ As He Can, Including Out Of Backfield

Versatility was a big reason why the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired tight end Jonnu Smith this offseason. Months of trade rumors ultimately culminated in landing Smith in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins on June 30.

The Steelers were already set at tight end with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington atop the depth chart. Yet Pittsburgh wanted more depth, and made the move to reunite Smith with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

It seems that early on in training camp, the Steelers are tapping into Smith’s versatility. In Thursday’s non-padded practice, Smith saw some early work out of the backfield, even taking toss plays as a true running back.

It’s something Smith did during his time in Tennessee under Arthur Smith, and it looks like it could be coming back some in Pittsburgh.

“I made plays from the backfield in my career, you know what I mean? Nothing different,” Jonnu Smith said to reporters Thursday, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I’m just continuing to be as valuable as I can to this offense and wherever it is they need me, that’s where I’m gonna be at.”

During his time in Tennessee, Smith saw six carries for 81 yards, including this 57-yard carry on a toss sweep against the Houston Texans in 2019.

It’s not a traditional way to get Smith touches, but it’s something that Arthur Smith has done in the past. Though the Steelers have a strong stable of running backs in Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson, they are experimenting with getting Smith on the field as much as possible and finding ways to get him the football.

Last season with the Dolphins, Smith was dynamic with the football in his hands after the catch. In fact, he’s been that way throughout his career. While there’s some questions that remain at receiver on the Steelers roster currently, Smith could emerge as that WR2. He could do that while wearing a number of different hats, aiming to do anything asked of him offensively.

There’s a familiarity and a great deal of trust between Jonnu and Arthur Smith. Regardless of where the former lines up on the field, the latter will scheme ways to get him the ball.

In his career, Jonnu Smith has 898 snaps in the slot, 1,270 snaps as an in-line tight end, and another 344 lined up as a receiver, according to Pro Football Focus. He can move all over, including in the backfield. Perhaps it’s just a training camp experiment, or maybe the Steelers will deploy this package during the regular season.

It makes for good entertainment, and gives opposing defenses another thing to be worried about with the Steelers.