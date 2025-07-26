Joey Porter Says He ‘Never Wanted To Leave’ Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Joey Porter didn’t spend his whole career with the Steelers, finishing his career with three seasons as a member of the Miami Dolphins and two with the Arizona Cardinals. If he had it his way, though, he would’ve been a Steeler for life. Speaking to the media after being announced as a member of Pittsburgh’s 2025 Hall of Honor class, Porter said he never wanted to leave Pittsburgh.

“Even when I was in Arizona and Miami, I would see Omar [Khan] and the guys, and I was always hoping that I would get a chance to come back and put it on and finish there in a different role, because I never wanted to leave. It was Pittsburgh. I fit the city, I fit the style of how we going to play,” Porter said via audio provided by 93.7 The Fan.

With James Harrison emerging, the Steelers decided to cut Porter ahead of the 2007 season, and he wound up in Miami. He proved he still had plenty left in the tank, making a Pro Bowl and being named a second-team All-Pro in his second season with the Dolphins in 2008 after registering a career-high 17.5 sacks. He signed a one-day contract to retire with the Steelers in 2012 and later joined the coaching staff under Mike Tomlin, but his last game with the Steelers came in 2006.

Porter was a leader and a vital part of Pittsburgh’s defense during his time with the Steelers, and he clearly loved being a part of the team and its culture. While he had some solid seasons after leaving the Steelers, it probably would’ve meant a lot to Porter to finish his career with the team he started it with.

Even though he didn’t finish his career with the Steelers, his eight seasons with the team were impressive enough to get him inducted into the Hall of Honor, where he’ll live in immortality as one of the best players to don the Black and Gold. The Porter family legacy is continuing with the Steelers, as the team drafted his son, Joey Porter Jr., in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he’s expected to play a significant role as one of the team’s top cornerbacks this season.

While Porter’s tenure in Pittsburgh ended earlier than he hoped, he still embodies what it means to be a Steeler, particularly a Steeler outside linebacker. His induction to the Hall of Honor is the icing on the cake, ensuring he’ll always be remembered as a Steelers legend.