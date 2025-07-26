Joey Porter Jr. Reacts to Father’s Hall of Honor Selection

While Joey Porter Jr. is gearing up for the third training camp practice of the 2025 season, his father just got immortalized in Pittsburgh Steelers lore. He was announced as one of three Hall of Honor inductees for the 2025 class alongside Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey. Porter has the unique honor of following in his father’s footsteps as a part of the same organization. He offered a reaction to this momentous occasion for his family.

“He’s excited and I’m excited for him,” Porter said of his father via Mark Kaboly on X. “It was a long time coming for him. It means a lot to him to be able to go in with a couple of his teammates. It is like a full circle moment for him, and I’m so happy for him.”

In addition to Porter Sr.’s impressive eight-season stretch with the Steelers from 1999 to 2006, including a Super Bowl championship, he returned to Pittsburgh to help coach the outside linebackers from 2015 to 2018. That meant that Porter Jr. grew up in the Steelers’ locker room. He had a relationship with Mike Tomlin and his family before ever being drafted, for example.

Part of growing up in NFL locker rooms gave Porter Jr. a distinct advantage for his transition to the NFL. He knew exactly what to expect and got to watch how his father prepared himself for 13 seasons in the league. He even told a cool story about meeting Jalen Ramsey at the Pro Bowl one year when Porter Sr. was coaching. Ramsey gave him a pair of cleats, which he still has to this day, and now the two are teammates in one of the most exciting secondaries in football.

Very few make it to the Hall of Honor for one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. Porter was able to see his father get inducted, and now he has the unique opportunity to try to one-up him. Every kid wants to accomplish at least as much as their father. In this case, there are big shoes to fill. But perhaps one day we will be talking about Porter Jr. getting immortalized in the Hall of Honor next to him.