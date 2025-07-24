Joe Burrow ‘Obviously Disappointed’ Bengals Haven’t Resolved Disputes With Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is not happy that neither Trey Hendrickson nor Shemar Stewart is in training camp amid contract disputes. While he is not pointing fingers, he called the situation “obviously disappointing”, which isn’t rare for the organization. This is the second straight year the Bengals are dealing with an All-Pro sitting out, last year being Ja’Marr Chase.

Granted, the Bengals never resolved that issue last season, and Chase went on to win the Triple Crown, helping Joe Burrow put up MVP-caliber numbers. But they also started the season 0-3 and then missed the playoffs by one game. Not having Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart around certainly won’t help the defense get off to a fast start.

The Bengals know their slow starts are a major problem, which is why they plan to play Joe Burrow in the preseason this year for more than five seconds. But there doesn’t appear to be any outward indication of the current drama coming to a close. It doesn’t help that Bengals owner Mike Brown attributed Stewart’s stubbornness to foolishness or that Hendrickson effed off to Florida.

“You’d like to have all your guys out there Day 1 to try to build that cohesion that I was talking about earlier, but that’s not how it usually works out”, Burrow said about Hendrickson and Stewart not being present after calling the situation disappointing, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Burrow has been through the negotiation process before, so Hendrickson and Stewart have his sympathies. “Nobody’s ever gonna fault the player for doing business how he feels he needs to”, he said. “It’s cutthroat business. You gotta fight for everything you can get. That’s how it goes”.

Reportedly, the Bengals are only willing to offer Hendrickson guarantees in the first year of a new deal, while Stewart’s issue concerns void language over guarantees. We don’t know exactly what language Stewart and his agent object to, but we know it’s new for the Bengals.

Last season, Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks and earned first-team All-Pro honors. The Bengals liked Shemar Stewart enough to use their first-round pick on him. These are players that they covet, yet they’ve allowed contract talks to reach this point. Joe Burrow expressed some frustration, urging, “The earlier you get these things done, the better”.

Exactly when any of these situations get resolved is unknown, but as we saw with T.J. Watt’s extension, it can come about at any point. Trey Hendrickson could be on a plane tomorrow to sign a new deal. Shemar Stewart is training at his alma mater, but he could soon be shaking hands with Joe Burrow. Until that happens, though, most agree that it’s a bad look for the Bengals.