Jets Pass Rusher Has ‘Always Wanted’ To Sack Former Teammate Aaron Rodgers

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 1 should bring a lot of fireworks this year. While the New York Jets aren’t one of the Steelers’ biggest rivals, there are some notable familiar faces involved. Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields are each set to face their former teams. Specifically, there might be some bad blood between Rodgers and the Jets’ new coaching staff. Most of his former teammates who are still there tend to speak highly of him. However, that isn’t stopping Jets pass rusher Will McDonald IV from looking forward to sacking his former quarterback.

“I’ve always wanted to sack [Aaron] Rodgers,” McDonald said recently via SNY’s YouTube channel. “When I first came here, obviously I wasn’t able to do that because we were a team. Now, I think he’s gonna be very competitive. I’m sure he already knows what I’m about, so I’m sure he’s gonna have his head on his shoulders. He’s a vet, so I’m sure he’s got a couple tricks up his sleeve.”

McDonald was the Jets’ first-round pick in 2023, which was the same year that they signed Rodgers. Therefore, this is the first time in his young NFL career that he’s not teammates with the four-time MVP. While it sounds like McDonald still has a lot of respect for Rodgers, the prospect of sacking the future Hall of Famer is too tantalizing to pass up.

Last year, McDonald started to come into his own as an NFL player. He appeared in all 17 games, with 15 starts and produced 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. On a talented Jets defense, McDonald began to blossom, and he’ll be looking to take another step forward this year.

Rodgers is 41 years old, so one of the Steelers’ main goals this year should be to protect him as best they can. However, their young offensive line will be tested early against the Jets. Along with McDonald, they have interior defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First-team All-Pro.

While Jets players don’t seem to have a bone to pick with Rodgers, their new regime will be looking to get off to a hot start by beating the team’s former quarterback. Keeping pressure on Rodgers in the pocket would be a good way to do that.

However, for as excited as McDonald is to try to sack Rodgers, the veteran quarterback might be even more focused on beating the team that cut him this offseason. He wants to finish his career the right way, and proving to the Jets that he’s still got it sounds like a nice way to start a potential retirement tour.