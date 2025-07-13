Jerome Bettis Names His Favorite Running Backs To Watch

Former Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jerome Bettis is one of the best running backs of all-time, and with the position making a resurgence, Bettis told Pro Football Network’s Alex Kennedy his favorite backs to watch. Bettis said he doesn’t see anyone in the league who reminds him of himself during his playing days, but it’s no surprise that the three running backs he listed are among the best in the NFL.
“Well, I mean, not really. But I mean, the size of Derrick Henry, you love, you know what I’m saying? Saquon Barkley is in a whole different class. He’s just absolutely special. Josh Jacobs, I’m a big fan as well. The running back position, people always criticize it now and say, ‘Well, you don’t need a franchise guy.’ And what people are starting to see is if you’ve got a franchise running back, he’s significant, and he makes your team that much better.”
Bettis was a big back, listed at 5’11 and 252 pounds, so it would make sense that he’s a fan of another big back in Henry, who at 6’2 and 247 pounds just ran for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens. Henry spent the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans, but he’s still having a lot of success despite being over 30. Bettis praised him for his longevity and his availability, comparing it to his own.
Barkley just had one of the most impressive running back seasons of all time, running for 2,005 yards and being the key cog for the Philadelphia Eagles in their run to the Super Bowl. Jacobs is another power back whose style is a little bit more similar to Bettis as someone who can run through people, and Henry, Barkley and Jacobs are helping bring back the value of the running back position.
Back in 2023, Bettis spoke out about the declining running back market, but thanks to the way Barkley and Henry performed last season, they got rewarded with new extensions that helped reset the market. It might not totally be back, but the franchise running back is now becoming more prevalent in the NFL.
The Steelers are hoping they found their guy in rookie Kaleb Johnson, who the team drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Bettis is in the camp that Johnson has a chance to be special, and if he can emerge as one of the best backs in the NFL, then the Steelers may finally be able to succeed with a run-first identity.