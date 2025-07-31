Jaylen Warren Helps Kaleb Johnson Hone Pass Protection Skills After Each Practice

When the final whistle blows at the end of each training camp practice, most players are eager to get out of the stifling heat in Latrobe. However, it is not rookie RB Kaleb Johnson who is eager to continue working. Jaylen Warren has been sticking around to make sure he gets the extra reps he needs.

Warren talked about that after yesterday’s practice with the media.

“Yeah, you can never have enough reps of pass pro,” Warren said via Post-Gazette Sports on YouTube. “Every day after practice, we’re gonna get a couple more reps.”

Warren is widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the league in pass protection. It helped him carve out a role for himself as an undrafted free agent, and he’s only gotten better over his three years in the league. Johnson still needs some work in that area, which isn’t uncommon for a rookie.

Our Alex Kozora noted in his training camp diary yesterday that Johnson “took some lumps, but did okay” in his first backs on ‘backers drill. His very first rep was a loss to Malik Harrison, who used a successful bull rush through Johnson. TribLive’s Chris Adamski captured that sequence in a series of photos on X.

Backs on backers— Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson vs. veteran thumping LB Malik Harrison pic.twitter.com/rhmxLX1uCR — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 30, 2025

Mike Tomlin told the media that he’s impressed with Kaleb Johnson’s level of conditioning and preparation entering camp, but he still needs work in a lot of areas, as all young players do. But that conditioning is speeding up his learning process by allowing him more reps during practice and the stamina to get in extra work after practice. He has been trying to get extra reps after practice, not only at camp, but all throughout spring practices.

He was asked the other day if that was prescribed by his coach.

“No, that’s something I’ve been doing,” Johnson said via the Steelers’ YouTube. “Me and Jaylen, we’ve been talking about after practice just focusing on punching a bag and working on my explosiveness and working on my punching and stuff like that.”

Johnson has repeatedly stressed that he views himself as a three-down back. The sooner he can get up to par with pass protection, the sooner that goal will become a reality.

Credit to Warren for helping him after practice. If Johnson becomes a formidable pass protector, that could potentially eat into some of Warren’s snaps this season. It shows a selfless, team-first attitude. But that’s nothing new for Warren, who has been part of a RB committee since entering the league.