Jalen Ramsey’s Jersey Number Revealed

Last week, Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey hinted that he would wear No. 5 with his new team, the same number he wore with the Miami Dolphins. The team made it official today.

Ramsey is listed as No. 5 on the team’s website and the official Steelers Twitter account posted a picture of Ramsey in the No. 5 with the caption “digit drop.”

P Cameron Johnston is still listed as wearing No. 5 for the Steelers, but since he and Ramsey don’t play on the same side of the ball, they can share a number through training camp. CB D’Shawn Jamison also previously wore No. 5 for the Steelers, but his number has been changed to No. 17.

Jalen Ramsey began his career wearing No. 20, which he did throughout his entire tenure in Jacksonville and after the Los Angeles Rams first acquired him. He switched to No. 5 during the 2021 season, and he’s donned it ever since.

No. 5 has been a number worn by multiple quarterbacks in Pittsburgh, including Joshua Dobbs, Bruce Gradkowski and Terry Hanratty. It’s also been worn by multiple special teamers, including Johnston, Paul Ernster for three games with the Steelers in 2008, David Trout in 1987 and Craig Colquitt.

Ramsey will be the first primary defensive player to wear No. 5 in a Steelers uniform. TE Jonnu Smith, who was acquired along with Ramsey in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, is still listed on the Steelers’ roster without number. Smith wore No. 9 with the Dolphins, but that belongs to K Chris Boswell, so Smith may need to find a new number.

Johnston will also eventually need to switch his number. He’s previously worn No. 1 and No. 11 in his career, and while No. 1 remains open, it’s not a number the Steelers issue. WR Brandon Johnson currently wears No. 11.

It’s not a surprise that Ramsey is wearing No. 5, especially after his post last week strongly hinted that would be the case. It’s notable that he’s a defensive player wearing a single-digit number, joining LB Patrick Queen (No. 6) as the only two players on Pittsburgh’s defense to rock single digits. It’s pretty cool that he’ll be the first primary defender to wear No. 5, and hopefully he plays well for Pittsburgh and makes the number synonymous with his name.