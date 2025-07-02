Former Teammate Thinks Jalen Ramsey Will Be ‘All-Pro Safety’ In First Season With Steelers

This part of the NFL offseason is usually quiet, but GM Omar Khan and the Pittsburgh Steelers have changed that. A few weeks away from training camp, the Steelers traded for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. While rumors connected both players to Pittsburgh, it was still shocking to see a deal get done. Ramsey is a talented player, but without Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers are lacking at safety. However, former NFL offensive tackle Terron Armstead thinks Ramsey can fix that.

“I believe, with the Steelers’ cornerback situation, because they just signed Darius Slay,” Armstead said recently on Nightcap. “They got Joey Porter Jr. on the other side. I believe they see Jalen Ramsey, who’s an incredible corner, but even more so, he’s an incredible athlete.

“He’s smart. He’s instinctive. His pursuit is crazy. His ball skill is crazy. I think he’s going to safety. Day one, when he gets to Pittsburgh, I think he’s going to safety. I haven’t talked to Ramsey yet, but that’s my take. I think day one, when he gets to Pittsburgh, he’s going to safety.”

Armstead just retired but spent the last two seasons as Ramsey’s teammate. H’s got plenty of personal experience with the new Steelers corner and believes a position change is on the horizon for him.

It does feel like the Steelers are set at corner. Porter seems entrenched as one of their starters on the outside. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh went out and signed Slay this offseason to be Porter’s running mate. While slot corner is more of a question mark, Beanie Bishop Jr. and Brandin Echols give the Steelers decent options.

Ramsey has mostly played boundary corner in the NFL, but like Armstead says, he’s an excellent athlete. He’d probably be fine playing in the slot in Pittsburgh. Reports indicate that the Steelers think Ramsey could wear multiple hats on their defense.

While Ramsey hasn’t played much safety in the NFL, and he’s seemingly been on the decline in recent years, Armstead believes his former teammate would thrive in the new role.

“I think, in his first year, he’ll be an All-Pro safety,” he said.

If Ramsey proves Armstead right, this trade would look a lot better for the Steelers. Fitzpatrick was great, but he hasn’t been an All-Pro since 2022. Ramsey making that transition successfully would help shore up the Steelers’ secondary.

However, that might be easier said than done. Ramsey has been a fantastic player, but being an All-Pro in his first year at a new position might be asking for too much. Not many players have so seamlessly made that move. Examples include Rod Woodson and Charles Woodson, who are both all-time greats.

Ramsey is one of the best corners of his generation, though, so perhaps he can pull the feat off. For what it’s worth, he’s been open to changing positions in the past. That could help him recapture some of his former success.