Jalen Ramsey’s Admiration For Mike Tomlin Started With ‘Free Meal’ When He Was ‘Broke’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has raved about All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey time and time again ahead of their previous matchups as opponents. There was a great deal of respect and admiration there for Tomlin.

That feeling is mutual for Ramsey. Now, he gets the chance to play for Tomlin, and he couldn’t be more thrilled for the opportunity.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday after reporting to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Ramsey spoke glowingly about his respect for Tomlin and his history with him, dating back to his time at Florida State.

“We’ve had our conversations in the past, obviously going back to when I was getting drafted,” Ramsey said of Tomlin, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “I remember they came to Tallahassee, and I remember at the time I was broke, I was taking any meal meeting I could have. So, I remember they took me to dinner, and it was a super cool meeting. I remember them saying something like, ‘We’re not gonna be able to draft you, but we’ll still get you a free meal.’ And we had great conversations that day, that night.

“And then over the course of my career, obviously, he’s shown a lot of respect. I obviously have a lot of respect for him when I’ve played against the Steelers in the past.”

Ahead of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Steelers attended Florida State’s Pro Day, where Tomlin and then-GM Kevin Colbert were present. Tomlin and Colbert took a contingent of FSU players, including Ramsey, to dinner the night before. Though there was no shot at drafting Ramsey that year, the Steelers still did their due diligence.

A year later, ahead of the 2017 playoff matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tomlin raved about Ramsey. Even a few years later, when Ramsey was with the Rams and the Steelers were getting set to play Los Angeles, Tomlin still spoke highly of Ramsey, calling him one of the best defensive backs in football.

The admiration has been there from afar.

Now, they’ll get to work together, which Ramsey is excited about. Having played for the likes of Sean McVay, Doug Marrone, and Mike McDaniel, Ramsey gets to switch it up now and work with a coach he’s had a great deal of respect for even before entering the NFL.

The fact that he’s gotten the inside information from a guy like Atlanta’s Raheem Morris is key, too. He knows what to expect now and got a good bit of information from someone who knows Tomlin well, learning what makes him tick and how he operates.

Ramsey will be a key piece for the Steelers’ defense, one who will move around and use his versatility. Tomlin is a defensive-minded head coach who has his hands on the defense, and getting that chess piece like Ramsey to work with should be fun for the future Hall of Fame head coach.