Jalen Ramsey Shares Deal He Made With P Cameron Johnston For No. 5 Jersey

As of now, CB Jalen Ramsey and P Cameron Johnston are both wearing No. 5 Pittsburgh Steelers jerseys. Relaxed training camp rules allow for two players on different sides of the ball to wear the same number. But once both make the roster, there can be only one No. 5. As one of the team’s biggest offseason acquisitions, it’ll of course go to Ramsey. But Johnston is getting something out of the eventual switch, too.

Speaking to reporters like The Trib’s Joe Rutter after reporting to training camp Wednesday, Ramsey said in exchange for the digits, he’ll perform community and charity work on Johnston’s behalf.

Jalen Ramsey said he has talked to Cam Johnston about securing the No. 5. Ramsey said he will reciprocate by doing some community and charity work on the punter’s behalf. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 23, 2025

Rutter’s tweet didn’t detail what that will look like, but it’s a classy gesture and all-around win. Ramsey keeps the number he’s worn since 2021 with a community-wide benefit.

Before Ramsey’s addition, DB D’Shawn Jamison also wore No. 5. He switched to No. 17 immediately after the deal.

Johnston is the second Steelers’ punter to have to switch digits. After signing in June, QB Aaron Rodgers took No. 8 that was previously worn by Corliss Waitman. Waitman gave away his number without asking anything in return and switched to No. 3.

While Johnston isn’t the roster lock Ramsey is, his odds of making the 53 are better than 50 percent. Signed to be the Steelers’ punter ahead of the 2024 season, he impressed in training camp and preseason with a booming leg not often found in Pittsburgh. But his season ended one game in, suffering a serious knee injury in a freak moment where S Miles Killebrew and an Atlanta Falcons’ player collided into his leg.

Deemed healthy by the coaching staff this spring, Johnston should make the team, so long as he shows his health and returns to the form that got him signed in the first place. Waitman has shown to be an NFL-caliber punter but will have a tough time beating out Johnston otherwise.

Johnston will look to break the Steelers’ long-standing record for highest punting average in team history. Bobby Joe Green still holds the top single-season mark, averaging 47 yards per punt in 1961. Last year, Waitman came up just shy at 46.4 yards. Of course, Pittsburgh’s aim is to have an improved offense that keeps punting to a minimum. But when Johnston takes the field in whatever number he eventually moves to, it’ll serve as a reminder of his graciousness giving it to Ramsey. And Ramsey’s own equally kind move to spread positive energy in his new city.