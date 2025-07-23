Jalen Ramsey Makes NFL Top 100 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired CB Jalen Ramsey this offseason in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Ramsey brings a lot of pedigree to Pittsburgh, and he can add another accolade to his lengthy resume, as he was named the 66th-best player on the NFL Top 100 list ahead of the 2025 season.

NFL Top 100 Players of 2025:@Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey earns the No. 66 spot! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/3I2VDnLt2i — NFL (@NFL) July 23, 2025

Ramsey was ranked No. 25 ahead of the 2024 season, so going to No. 66 represents a significant slide. It’s still an impressive ranking, and Ramsey registered 60 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed last season.

In the video announcing Ramsey in the Top 100, Philadelphia Eagles CB Cooper DeJean said Ramsey is a player he’s always watched to try and emulate and praised him for his willingness to tackle in the run game.

Seattle Seahawks CB Riq Woolen said Ramsey can make “any play on the field” and said he’s one of his favorite players in the league.

Ramsey gives Pittsburgh a versatile defensive playmaker who helps form a talented cornerback room along with Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. He can line up outside or in the slot, and the Steelers may also use him at safety at times this season.

He’s one of the most accomplished players of his era, a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who received votes for Sports Illustrated’s All-Quarter Century Team. While Ramsey didn’t make the Pro Bowl last season for the first time since 2016, when he only played 12 games, the Steelers are hoping he can return to form and be a dynamic presence on defense.

Even without a Pro Bowl appearance, Ramsey still played well enough to be recognized as one of the best players in the league. He was one of multiple big names acquired by the Steelers this offseason along with Slay, Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf as the Steelers look to try and make a run this season with Rodgers likely retiring at the end of the season.

A big season from Jalen Ramsey will go a long way toward the Steelers accomplishing their goal of being a contender and finally winning a playoff game, something they haven’t done since the 2016 season. If he can be a shutdown cornerback, the Steelers could have one of the best secondaries in the league, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ramsey wind up on this list again next season.