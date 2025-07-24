Jalen Ramsey Getting Early Safety Look At Steelers Training Camp

When the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired CB Jalen Ramsey as part of a trade where they sent away FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, it left a hole at safety for the Steelers. Ramsey has played cornerback his whole career, but there’s been speculation he could play some safety for the Steelers, and early on in training camp, that appears to be the case. Per Alex Kozora, after lining up in the slot with the Steelers in nickel, Ramsey moved to safety in the team’s 3-4 grouping.

Jalen Ramsey played slot in nickel first rep. Then played safety in team's first 3-4 grouping. Derrick Harmon first team LDE. Good bull rush last rep. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 24, 2025

Mike Tomlin said yesterday that the Steelers will have Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Joey Porter Jr. on the field at all times, and to make that happen, it could include putting Ramsey at safety.

The team had Ramsey as the top safety on their board in the 2016 NFL Draft, and Ramsey himself talked about potentially playing the position at some point in his career. He’s one of the most versatile players in the NFL, and his ability to move around on defense should serve the Steelers well as they try to get their best defenders on the field together all at once.

It wasn’t a one-off rep for Ramsey either, as The Pat McAfee Show’s Mark Kaboly reported that Ramsey played safety for three of Pittsburgh’s first four reps in team.

Jalen Ramsey played deep high safety three of the first 4 snaps — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 24, 2025

It’s not a total surprise to see Ramsey at safety, but it is at least notable that it’s happened frequently this early in camp. The Steelers haven’t explicitly stated their plans, and Ramsey said yesterday he’s willing to play everywhere. He’s not going to be a full-time safety, but it’s a development worth watching throughout camp to see just how much Ramsey plays at the position compared to playing in the slot or outside.

If Ramsey does play outside, it could come at the expense of Slay or Porter, and the Steelers likely want to keep those two on the field as much as possible. Ramsey’s versatility allows the Steelers to get creative and move him around, and if he can function well as a safety, it’ll fill some of the void left by Fitzpatrick.

In his comments saying he’s willing to play anywhere, Ramsey added he wants to be in a “position to affect the game.” He may feel he can do that at safety, and if he can routinely play there as well as in the slot and as much outside as the Steelers need him, they’ll have plenty of options for deploying their weapons in the secondary.