Jalen Ramsey Excited To Join Steelers, Play Behind ‘Best D-Line’ In NFL

Though his exact position defensively with the Pittsburgh Steelers remains a question that will get figured out in training camp, Jalen Ramsey made his excitement of joining the Black and Gold clear Wednesday.

Reporting to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for his first training camp with the Steelers after being acquired via trade June 30, Ramsey spoke highly of the Steelers roster as a whole, expressing his excitement over and over again.

The veteran All-Pro defensive back is fired up to play behind the best defensive line in football and in the same secondary as friend Darius Slay. But he also spoke highly of a new-look Steelers offense that has some former teammates on that side of the football.

“I was excited. I knew about it before and obviously I was excited,” Ramsey said of joining the Steelers, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on X. “You look at the defense from the D-line, probably the best D-line in NFL. Then you got PQ [Patrick Queen] leading the linebackers. Then the secondary, me and [Darius] Slay have had a relationship for a while. Me and Joey, we got some kind of family ties going on, and then yeah, me and DeShon [Elliott] have played before on the same team.

“So a lot of excitement around the defense, but not just the defense, offense too,” Ramsey added. “Obviously Aaron Rodgers, DK [Metcalf], we had a lot of battles. That’s been fun. Woody’s [Robert Woods] here, and I played with him. So there is a lot excitement obviously.”

After coming to an agreement with the Miami Dolphins in April to part ways via trade, Ramsey seemed to have a grasp of what was going to happen this summer. He had a whole video ready to go as soon as the trade was announced, attempting to break his own news with the move to the Steelers.

It’s a place he wanted to be, and it’s easy to see why with all the familiar faces on the roster. That includes not only Robert Woods and DeShon Elliott, but Jonnu Smith, Patrick Queen, Darius Slay and more. He has to get up to speed with the scheme and the verbiage, but he is going to be surrounded by players he knows.

Adding him as that missing piece defensively could take the Steelers’ defense from good to great in 2025. There’s a lot of questions that need answered, like where he’s going to play, how much Darius Slay has left in the tank, and what Juan Thornhill can provide at safety to replace Minkah Fitzpatrick. If those answers are all positive, though, the Steelers could have the best defense in football and be led by the best defensive line in football.

Offensively, there is some excitement, too, with Aaron Rodgers under center and DK Metcalf being the true WR1 the Steelers have needed in recent years. It was a busy offseason for the Steelers featuring quite a bit of player movement, but they plugged a lot of holes and improved the roster.

Now, they have to put it all together on the field. The vibes seem sky-high right now, which is very encouraging. Hopefully that can translate to success on the field with Ramsey being a huge part of that.