J.J. Watt Says Brother T.J. Trained ‘His Ass Off’ This Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania for training camp on Wednesday, with a few new faces joining the team since mandatory minicamp. One of those new faces will be familiar, with T.J. Watt joining the Steelers fresh off a new contract extension after he skipped minicamp. There were no concerns from the Steelers’ staff about Watt not showing up, with outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin affirming that they knew Watt was still working.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Watt’s brother J.J. said that T.J. was grinding all offseason.

“He’s in a great spot. I know he feels extremely good. He’s been training his ass off,” J.J. said. “He’s in a good spot. He’s really excited about camp. He’s looking forward to being back with the boys. It’s gonna be great.”

The Steelers will be just as glad to see Watt as he will be to get back into the fold. The most productive pass-rusher since he entered the NFL in 2017, Watt is looking to rebound after a season that saw him “only” register 11.5 sacks, his lowest total in a full season since his rookie year. With Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay and Derrick Harmon joining Pittsburgh’s defense, it should be an improved unit. Watt will be key to the unit’s success, particularly getting after the passer.

Watt admitted last offseason that he gradually ramps up his workouts now as the offseason goes on to keep his body right, and it sounds as though he’s in a really good spot heading into training camp. Watt has always had a strong work ethic, and his offseason workout regimen has always been key to his success. So, even though he was away from the team this offseason, he was making sure to put in the work necessary to succeed in 2025.

After a slow second half of the season in 2024, Watt likely wants to go out and prove that he’s still one of the best pass rushers in the league. It’s no surprise to hear he’s worked extremely hard this offseason to try and do anything in his power to make that happen. He was recently working out with Nick Herbig, and the two will have the chance to hit the field together with the rest of the Steelers for the first time on Wednesday. Pittsburgh’s defense has a lot of potential this season. Watt returning to his elite form can bolster the unit to make them one of, if not the best, in the league.