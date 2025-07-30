‘It’s Arthur’s Playbook’: Aaron Rodgers Confirms It’s Smith’s Offense In Pittsburgh

With Aaron Rodgers being a 20-year veteran of the NFL and someone who had a ton of control of the offense with his prior organizations, many rightfully wondered whether Rodgers would insist on doing things his way with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He put that to rest in one of his first interviews after joining the team, but doubled down during The Pat McAfee Show live from training camp today.

“There’s not a ‘my own playbook’ and Arthur’s [playbook],” Rodgers said. “It’s Arthur’s playbook, and I’m finding ways within it to add little stuff here and there. But it’s Arthur’s playbook and I like it. I like it a lot.”

There were reports before Rodgers ever signed that Smith had been building a playbook with Rodgers in mind for months. If that’s the case, Rodgers joked that he hasn’t seen that playbook yet.

During Rodgers’ lengthy decision process, which lasted beyond OTAs, the media was obsessed with the idea that he wouldn’t have enough time to pick up the offense. They claimed that it was nothing like the offenses he ran over his 20 years in the league. But Smith coached under Matt LaFleur in Tennessee for a year and they both draw from some of the same concepts. Rodgers even studied Smith’s offense before one of his MVP seasons.

The language might be different, but Rodgers has seen just about everything there is to see in the NFL over the past two decades. It sounds like he’s picking up the offense just fine.

On a more personal level, Rodgers and Smith seem to be starting off their working relationship on the right foot. That may be because they had a personal relationship dating back a few years.

“I love Art,” Rodgers said. “I met him a couple years ago and we had a friendship and would send messages back and forth, but once the opportunity started to become a possibility, we talked more. And he’s just a great dude. He’s the opposite of rigid. He wants to do right by the team and whatever the best scheme is for the guys that he’s got, he’s gonna implement that.”

The Steelers have obviously added quite a few new pieces for Smith to work with including Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jonnu Smith, Kenneth Gainwell and rookie RB Kaleb Johnson. So maybe he did tailor the offense with Rodgers in mind, but they represent small tweaks to his already existing offense. Reports suggested that Rodgers and Smith met in the weeks leading up to training camp to tweak the offense together.

They seem to have no issues or questions about who is in control of the offense. But there’s also not a level of rigidity that would reject input from a four-time league MVP. The Steelers can go as far as the Rodgers-Smith relationship takes them in 2025.