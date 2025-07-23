‘It’s A Big Camp For Roman Wilson:’ Mike Tomlin Doesn’t Hide Expectations For Young Steelers WR

Mike Tomlin isn’t one to run away from the obvious, and he’s not starting now with second-year WR Roman Wilson. After a lost rookie season due to repeated injuries, Wilson has a clean slate entering his second training camp. He needs to leave it with a resume to build upon. In his first press conference of training camp, Tomlin laid out expectations for Wilson.

“It’s a big camp for Roman Wilson, for example,” Tomlin told reporters via the team’s YouTube channel. “He’s a second-year player. I know he played little, if any, last year. But the expectations of a second-year player are the same. He showed up highly conditioned, and he’s had a really good offseason.”

A year ago, Wilson made it through four full training camp practices before suffering an ankle injury during ‘Seven Shots,’ the first team period, of the Steelers’ first padded practice. He spent the rest of the summer rehabbing and recovering. Healthy early in the regular season, Wilson made his debut in a Week Six win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But he logged only five offensive snaps as the Steelers played all game with a lead, throwing the ball just 24 times.

Wilson injured his hamstring in practice shortly after and was sent to injured reserve to miss even more of the season. He returned to practice late in the year but wasn’t activated off IR, ending his rookie year. His next NFL catch will be his first.

The Steelers aren’t giving up. As Tomlin noted, Wilson drew positive buzz with an impressive set of spring workouts. He’ll have to show the same once the pads come on and defenses can hit back. Right now, Calvin Austin III has the edge on the job after a breakout season that helped the front office feel comfortable trading George Pickens away, and so far, not add a replacement. However, Tomlin also framed the WR2 job as an open competition.

The loser of the battle could struggle to produce. A third receiver in an Arthur Smith offense typically isn’t target-friendly and will play fifth or sixth fiddle behind the top receivers, tight ends, and even running backs in a traditionally run-heavy offensive structure. Wilson wants to be healthy in 2025, but also doesn’t want to end the season with 14 catches.

To avoid that, he’ll have to earn the trust of the Steelers’ coaching staff and Aaron Rodgers. If not, Wilson will enter his third season feeling serious heat, healthy or not.