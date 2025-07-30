‘It Starts And Ends With That Kid’: Zach Frazier Has Chance To Be ‘Special,’ Aaron Rodgers Says

Any good offensive line the Pittsburgh Steelers have ever had has been anchored by a stellar center. Omar Khan told reporters it was their mission to find the next great Steelers center last year, and he may have done just that when he selected Zach Frazier in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers has been working with Frazier for a short time, but he already sees immense potential.

“It starts and ends with that kid,” Rodgers said via The Pat McAfee Show live at Saint Vincent College for training camp. “He’s got a chance to be really special in the league. A lot of great centers I’ve had were also wrestlers, and he was a great wrestler in high school.”

Rodgers did research on all of his teammates before showing up to camp. RB Evan Hull praised Rodgers for knowing his teammates’ back stories, including some of the lesser-known guys who likely won’t make the 53-man roster.

He clearly did his homework on Frazier to know his wrestling background. But it goes beyond the physical traits.

“He’s super smart,” Rodgers said of Frazier. “He’s a little too smug for my liking though. He’s out there making calls for me telling me if I got the wrong check. But no, seriously, Zach’s done a great job. It starts and ends with him.”

Enough can’t be said about the job Frazier did as the leader of the offensive line last year. The center has to do a lot of the communication for the entire offensive line. Frazier had to manage that as a rookie. That he’s not afraid to speak up and correct a four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer is a great sign that he’s taking charge.

If he takes the next step both physically and mentally in 2025, Zach Frazier has every chance of becoming one of the top two or three centers in the NFL.