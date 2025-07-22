‘It Looks Like A Harry Potter World:’ Steelers’ Slay Gears Up For First Latrobe Camp

Darius Slay is an NFL veteran with a Super Bowl ring and has earned tens of millions of dollars throughout his now 13-year career. But for the next three weeks, he’ll be living like a broke college student in the dorm rooms of Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Monday, Slay discussed how he’s getting ready for his first Steelers training camp.

“They said we go to somewhere called it looks like a Harry Potter world,” Slay joked with co-host Richard Sherman on their podcast. “I remember me going down there when my first joint practice I ever had was in 2015. Went down there and went to Pittsburgh. We went to some little crazy D-II school or something like that. And they had dorm rooms and all that. So I heard we were in dorm rooms and all kind of crazy stuff, man. So I’m like, this is probably worse than college, how this is sounding.”

The Saint Vincent College’s Basilica can draw comparisons to Hogwarts. The school isn’t even D-II. It’s a D-III school out of the Presidents Athletic Conference (PAC) since 2006. Slay’s trip there won’t be his first, alluding to having a joint scrimmage with Pittsburgh while a member of the Detroit Lions (our archives still have notes of his matchup against Antonio Brown). He had the year slightly off, 2016 instead of 2015, and will now be staying in those dorms a lot longer than the Lions’ short stay.

Pittsburgh is one of only a few teams to go off site for training camp. And arguably no team has a setup like the Steelers. With a model that hasn’t changed in a generation, Pittsburgh will practice on the same fields and sleep in the same dorms as Chuck Noll’s dynasty-era squads. Mike Tomlin has always spoken highly of the purity of its football-first environment, allowing players an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city while bonding as a team.

Don’t mistake Slay’s comments for complaining. He’s all-in on the new experience.

“It’s all good though, man,” he said. “That’s a tradition they have. I’m here to buy all-in and whatever needs done. I’m there to get the work in. Because no matter the location, where it’s at, we’re here to get better and win games. So that’s the really only thing that matters.”

While new to the team, at 34, Slay could receive plenty of half and rest days. It would serve as a chance for younger cornerbacks behind him to get reps. Guys like Cory Trice Jr., who is entering an important third season. That won’t make a twin-sized bed and no air conditioning much more tolerable, but it’ll be a unique experience in what’s expected to be Slay’s final NFL season.